Plasma Fractionation Market Size, Share & Trend | Industry Analysis Report, 2026



The global plasma fractionation market was valued at $16,823 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $30,536 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2026.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

• By Product

o Albumin

o Immunoglobulins

o Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin (SCIG)

o Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG)

o Coagulation Factor

• By Application

o Neurology

o Hematology

o Immunology

o Critical Care

o Others

• By End User

o Hospitals

o Clinical Research Laboratories

List of key players profiled in the report:

• Grifols SA

• Baxter International Inc

• CSL LTD.

• Bio Product Laboratory

• Octapharma AG

• Sanquin

• Laboratoire Franais Du Fractionnement Et Des

• Kedrion

• Biotest

• Takeda Pharmaceuticals

LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request)

• LFB S.A.

• Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co., Ltd.

Plasma Fractionation Market Region Mainly Focusing:

— Europe Plasma Fractionation Market (Austria, France, Finland, Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Netherlands, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, UK),

— Asia-Pacific and Australia Plasma Fractionation Market (China, South Korea, Thailand, India, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Japan),

— The Middle East and Africa Plasma Fractionation Market (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Morocco, and Nigeria),

— Latin America/South America Plasma Fractionation Market (Brazil and Argentina), — North America Plasma Fractionation Market (Canada, Mexico, and The USA)

