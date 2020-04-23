Software-Defined Anything Market Current Trends and Future Aspect Analysis 2017 – 2025

Software-Defined Anything Market: Snapshot

The software-defined anything sector has come into its own following the widespread realization of the potential of software-defined entities in streamlining and enhancing business operations in a wide array of industries. The rising importance of cost efficiency in competitive dealings has led many players to adopt software-defined products; the software-defined anything sector is thus likely to remain central to the business sector in the coming years as a cost-efficient alternative to conventional systems.

North America is the major regional player in the global software-defined anything sector due to the predominant presence of several business leaders and industry pioneers in the region. The widespread adoption of progressive technological advancements in developed North American countries such as the U.S. and Canada has helped the software-defined anything sector in the region and is likely to ensure steady growth of the sector in the coming years.

The retail sector has become a key adopter in the software-defined anything sector in recent years. The rising use of big data analysis and cloud computing in the increasingly digital retail sector has become a major demand avenue for the software-defined anything sector. A dominant majority of retailers is in support of using Internet of Things technology in order to deliver an improved consumer experience. Most retailers understand the importance of digital resources such as online shopping portals and big data analytics, which could lead to steady demand from the software-defined anything sector in the coming years. Competing a purchase online and then simply picking up the order from a physical store is likely to become a key operating principle in the retail sector in the near future, making the software-defined anything sector vital to its operations.

Global Software-Defined Anything Market: Overview

The global software-defined anything market is rapidly expanding with the emergence of various software driven technologies that have transformed the networking industry. Prominent technologies under software-defined anything include software-defined networking (SDN), software-defined data center (SDDC), and software-defined storage (SDS). Early adopters of these disruptive technologies have garnered significant competitive benefits by enhancing their process efficiencies and achieving economies of scale. With massive developments in the IoT and cloud-based services, the software defined anything market is expected to revolutionize the overall IT infrastructure.

The report on the global software-defined anything market provides in-depth insights into key market drivers and restraints, technological landscape, current advancements in IT, prominent trends, and competitive landscape. The research study takes a closer look at the recent developments by analyzing the different network standards for vendors of the software-defined anything and the factors shaping the factors shaping the market attractiveness of key SDN infrastructure vendors. Disruptive technologies that are expected to alter the strategic dynamics in major regions are evaluated in detail and so are the investment trends of key market players. Furthermore, the market share and size of major segments are analyzed along with the key growth drivers. The findings and insights are intended to help manufacturers and vendors in gaining an in-depth understanding of the market dynamics and in devising impactful strategies.

Global Software-Defined Anything Market: Key Trends and Opportunities

Popularity of cloud-based services and increased demand for cost optimization in managing hardware requirements are the crucial factors driving the growth of the software-defined anything market. The rising need for modern network architecture that enables increased server virtualization is anticipated to fuel the demand for software-defined anything entities. Combined with this, the increasing popularity of software-defined concepts across enterprises will boost the market. The increased demand for flexibility, operational efficiency, and dynamic provisioning of networking resources are the factors that will help the market expand across major regions.

The absence of global industry standards for vendors of software-defined anything and the lack of skilled workforce for the effective deployment of the infrastructure are likely to restrain the growth of the market to an extent. The market players, however, are expected to witness growth opportunities due to the design of new infrastructure models and frameworks that can cater to new customers and applications. In addition, the digitization of information-storage capacity worldwide has opened up exciting growth prospects for the vendors of software-defined anything.

Global Software-Defined Anything Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, North America is expected to showcase vast demand for software-defined anything solutions. The growth of the regional market is attributed to significant technological advancements in networking infrastructure and early adoption of software-defined anything technologies. Furthermore, the adoption of IoT by various businesses and popularity of cloud-based technologies have stimulated the demand for software-defined anything.

Global Software-Defined Anything Market: Competitive Landscape

Leading vendors are focusing on making innovations in software-defined infrastructures to make their product offerings more alluring to end consumers. Key market players are adopting mergers and acquisitions as the major strategy to expand their presence and launching new products to consolidate their shares across major regions. Prominent players operating in the market include Microsoft Corp., IBM Corp, Cisco Systems, Inc., EMC Corp., VMware, Inc, Citrix Systems, Inc., NEC Corp., and Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Co.

