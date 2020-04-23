Spirulina Market 2020 Technological Advancement & Growth Analysis With Forecast To 2025

“Spirulina Market” report presents the worldwide market size ( Value, Production and Consumption ), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and 5 Forces forecast 2020 to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This Spirulina market report profiles major topmost manufactures operating ( DIC, Cyanotech, Parry Nutraceuticals, Hydrolina Biotech, King Dnarmsa, CBN, Green-A, Spirin, Chenghai Bao ER, Shenliu, SBD, Lanbao, Tianjian, Wuli Lvqi, Gangfa ) in terms of analyse various attributes such as Production, Consumption, Revenue, Gross Margin, Cost, Gross, Market Share, CAGR, and Market Influencing Factors of the Spirulina industry in USA, EU, China, India, Japan and other regions. Besides, the report also covers Spirulina market segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients’ information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

Spirulina is a microscopic spiral shaped blue-green vegetable algae which grows in mineral-rich freshwater and saltwater sources. It provides an abundance of protein, vitamins, minerals, trace minerals, essential fatty acids, phytonutrients, and antioxidants.

First, the spirulina industry concentration is high; in the world wide, giant manufacturers mainly distribute in China, India and American. China has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like DIC, King Dnarmsa, CBN and Green-A, both have perfect products. In China, the manufacturers focus in Yunnan and Shandong province.

Second, as for consumption market, the global market sales were 11336 MT spirulina in 2015, which was much higher than that of 9128 in 2012.

Third, the sales market mainly focus on the China, USA, India, Japan and Europe etc. region. In 2013, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the use of phycocyanin as a natural colorant in food and beverage products. Since then, demand has risen dramatically, particularly in the Americas and Europe. In 2016, China was the leader consumption region with the sales market share of 45.70%. USA was the second sales market with sales share 22.75% in 2016.

Fourth, the price of spirulina was decreasing from 2012 to 2016, increased since 2017; also the gross margin decreased. It is expect that the price is also decreasing in future. The gross margin is about 12%-17% in 2015, while the global average spirulina price is about 10804 USD/MT in 2017.

Fifth, this industry is affected by the economy and policy, so its important to put an eye on economic indexes and leaders prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to health, especially in developed regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of spirulina will increase.

Sixth, we tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

In 2017, the global Spirulina market size was 120 million US$ and is forecast to 170 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Spirulina market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

⦿ Powder

⦿ Tablet

⦿ Extracts

⦿ Health Products

⦿ Feed

⦿ Others

