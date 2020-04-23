Thailand Retailing Market- Insights Based on Consumer Trends, Changing Economic and Demographic Factors, Technology Innovations, and Other Macroeconomic Factors

ReportsnReports has recently added a new research report to its expanding repository. The research report, titled “Thailand Retailing Market,” offers a clear understanding of the subject matter. Thailand Retailing Market Industry research report provides granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts, geographic regions of the market and analytical tools such as SWOT analysis to generate a whole set of trade based study regarding the Thailand Retailing Market.

Key Findings in this Report:

– According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Thailand was the eighth largest Asian economy in 2017.

– Growth in the retail industry will be largely driven by improving household consumption, growing exports, strong government spending on infrastructure projects, and rising tourism.

– Food & grocery remains the largest sector in Thailands retail market.

– Online will be the fastest-growing channel during 2017 and 2022.

– Availability of electrical and electronic goods featuring new technologies and innovations at affordable prices will also drive sales further.

– Home-related specialist retailers continue to dominate the sector while sales through the online channel are expected to produce the fastest growth over the next five years.

“Thailand Retailing Market”, provides data for historic and forecast retail sales, and also includes information on the business environment and country risk related to Thailand retail environment. In addition, it analyzes the key consumer trends influencing Thailand retail industry.

Retail sales in Thailand reached ?4,357.7 billion in 2017 and are forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% over the next five years to reach ?5,285.7 billion by 2022. Growth in the retail industry will be largely driven by improving household consumption, growing exports, strong government spending on infrastructure projects, and rising tourism.

Table of Contents in the Thailand Retailing Market Report:

Key findings

The state of the nation

The state of retail

Clothing & footwear

Food & grocery

Electricals

Health & beauty

Home

Others

Definitions

Methodology