Tin Chemicals Market to Flourish with an Impressive CAGR by 2026

Global Tin Chemicals Market: Introduction

Tin chemicals are used in the electroplating industry to produce tin surfaces with special decorative or functional properties. Various types of tin chemicals are available in the market such as tin (II) sulfates & chlorides, alkaline sodium & potassium stannate, tin methane sulfonates. Tin (II) sulfate is used as an additive in the building materials industry to reduce chromate levels. Tin (IV) sulfide is employed as a solid lubricant. Various tin-based chemicals are used for the electrolytic dying of aluminum surfaces.

Planning to lay down strategy for the next few years? Our report can help shape your plan better.

Global Tin Chemicals Market: Trends & Developments

PVC stabilizers is a major end-use sector of tin chemicals. There is strong regulatory pressure and competition from cheaper calcium-zinc alternatives. Thus, the usage of PVC stabilizers has decreased significantly in Europe. However, the growth in China and Southeast Asia is strong based on increase in usage of PVC in these regions. Decline in usage of lead stabilizers has benefited tin, particularly in China, for potable water pipes. Thus, demand for tin chemicals is expected to rise in Europe and Asia Pacific owing to the increase in demand for PVC stabilizers. Rise in demand for tin chemicals in construction and electronics is anticipated to fuel the tin chemicals market during the forecast period.

Global Tin Chemicals Market: Segmentation

Based on application, the global tin chemicals market can be divided into construction, packaging, electronics, and others. The others segment includes cement additives, brake pads, fire retardants, and a number of medical applications. Tin is employed in various glass coatings including flat glass, and bottles and displays. Variants of tin chemicals are used in electroplating including engineering, tinplate, wires, and giftware. Tin chemicals are also employed in energy and electronics materials including lithium-ion batteries, solar cells, thermoelectric materials, and photocatalysts.

Global Tin Chemicals Market: Regional Outlook

Based on region, the global tin chemicals market can be split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific was the leading region of the tin chemicals market in 2017. China is expected to lead in terms of consumption of tin chemicals in Asia Pacific due to the expanding consumer electronics industry in the country. The tin chemicals market in Latin America is estimated to expand at a steady pace during the forecast period. Europe followed Asia Pacific in terms of consumption of tin chemicals in 2017. The market in North America is likely to expand at a moderate pace in the near future. The U.S. is projected to continue to display steady growth in the consumer electronics business.

To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of market, request a PDF brochure here.

Global Tin Chemicals Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global tin chemicals market include TIB Chemicals AG, Tinchem Enterprises, Mahavir Expochem Ltd., SV Plastochem, and Central Drug House.