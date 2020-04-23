Wind Tunnel Market Overview and Scope 2027

Global Wind Tunnel Market – Introduction

A wind tunnel is a device or equipment used in aerodynamic research to study the effect of movements through air or resistance to moving air on the models of spacecraft or aircrafts.

A wind tunnel comprises a tubular passage with the object under test mounted in the middle.

Wind tunnels are large tubes or simply a hollow tube, which is used to replicate the actions of the objects moving along the ground or flying through the air.

Wind tunnels also comprise sensors that are used to provide solid data regarding an object’s contact with air.

A wind tunnel consists of mainly five parts that includes the contraction cone, the settling chamber, the diffuser, the test section, and the drive section.

Global Wind Tunnel Market – Dynamics

Key Drivers of the Wind Tunnel Market

High demand for wind tunnels for automotive testing and testing of commercial aircraft is expected to drive the growth of the wind tunnel market across the world.

Rising demand for wind tunnels in aerospace & defense is expected to impact the market throughout the forecast period. Wind tunnels are largely used for testing aircrafts in the aerospace & defense application segment, as these aircrafts are mostly bare in critical climatic conditions. This in turn is expected to accelerate the growth of the wind tunnel market during the estimated period 2019-2027.

Furthermore, increasing demand for UAVs from the military and commercial sector, and expansion of new generation high speed aircraft, missiles, and railways, is expected to boost the growth of the wind tunnel market across the globe.

Increasing investment for the development of autonomous electric vehicles worldwide is projected to drive the global wind tunnel market.

The growing usage of wind tunnels for the installation of wind energy is also expected to fuel the growth of the market across the world.

Moreover, rising demand for wind tunnels in the construction sector is likely to accelerate the growth of the wind tunnel market.

Restraints of the Wind Tunnel Market

High cost of wind tunnel installation and maintenance is one of the negative factors that restrains the growth of the market.

Moreover, use of computational fluid dynamics (CFD) testing as a replacement for wind tunnel is another challenge that could hinder the growth of the global wind tunnel market.

Europe to Hold Major Share of the Global Wind Tunnel Market during the Forecast Period