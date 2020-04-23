Zirconia Ceramics Market Projected to Gain Significant Value by 2026

Global Zirconia Ceramics Market: Introduction

Zirconia ceramics offer better strength, wear resistance and flexibility than most technical ceramics and hence are one of the most commonly used ceramics. Zirconia ceramics are preferred by end-use industries like medical, construction, defense, aerospace, general-engineering to name a few due to its properties like low thermal conductivity, electrical insulation, high density, excellent wear resistance, and high modulus of elasticity.

Global Zirconia Ceramics Market: Overview

Based on the form the global zirconia ceramics market has been segmented into zirconia ceramic balls, zirconia ceramic beads, zirconia ceramic rods, zirconia ceramic tubes and others. Zirconia ceramic balls possess properties like high wear-resistance, corrosion resistance, high strength, high rigidity, high toughness and high hardness and hence find their uses in applications like valves, pumps, special bearing, non-return valves and instruments like flow-meters, gyroscopes etc. Zirconia ceramic beads are widely used in dispersion and ultra-fine grinding of non-metallic minerals, coatings, paints, electronic materials, inks, magnetic materials etc. Based on the end-use industry the global zirconia ceramics market has been segmented into mining, general engineering, textile, medical, paper industry, aerospace, construction, defense and others. Due to very low thermal conductivity of zirconia ceramics it is used as a thermal barrier coating in diesel and jet engines operating at high temperatures. Zirconia ceramics are used to produce dental frameworks for dental substructures like crowns and bridges. Zirconia-based ceramics are also used as tools for wire forming, as auxiliaries in welding processes, insulation rings, and as oxygen measurement cells.

Global Zirconia Ceramics Market: Trends & Developments

The growing use of zirconia ceramics as an alternative to metals and plastics, and their rising demand in dental and medical industry for dental implants and joint implants is expected to drive the market for zirconia ceramics. Increasing urbanization, booming economy, and the resulting demand for zirconia ceramic based construction materials like tableware, sanitary ware, floors and wall tiles is also expected to drive the global zirconia ceramic market.

Global Zirconia Ceramics Market: Regional Outlook

Based on region, the global zirconia ceramics market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The U.S. is expected to be the biggest market for zirconia ceramics market as it is the largest producer and consumer of zirconium dioxide. The zirconia ceramics market in Asia-Pacific is well established and has a vast distribution network. China is forecasted to lead the Asia-Pacific zirconia ceramics market by 2026, owing to its large manufacturing base. In China the robust manufacturing industry coupled with the fast growing construction activities in the region is expected to drive the Asia-Pacific market for zirconia ceramics market. The Indian market for zirconia ceramics is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecasted period. Europe is also forecasted to witness healthy growth owing to the growing demand for zirconium ceramics across diverse industries.

Global Zirconia Ceramics Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global zirconia ceramics market include International Ceramic, Inc., Bango Alloy Technologies Co., Ltd, Xiamen Innovacera Advanced Materials Co. Ltd, Ceramdis GmbH, CoorsTek, Inc. Shandong Goldensun Zirconium Industry Co., Ltd., Imerys Fused Minerals