2020 Smart Drone Services Market Forecast Analysis Report: Key Major Players include DJI, Parrot, 3D Robotics, Intel (AscTec), Xaircraft, Microdrones, AeroVironment, Yamaha, Draganflyer, etc.

A smart commercial drone has a computer inside. They are easy to fly, maneuverable remotely, and contain sensor logic. Soon all smart drones will have computer driven collision avoidance technology making the flying more reliable. Remote operation occurs in the context of a workflow and sensors. Cameras are improving dramatically to permit management of video and picture taking that is realistic and detailed. Smart commercial drones are used for commercial application such as agriculture, government and entertainment.

The major players in the market include DJI, Parrot, 3D Robotics, Intel (AscTec), Xaircraft, Microdrones, AeroVironment, Yamaha, Draganflyer, etc.

The Smart Drone Services industry concentration is relative high; there are many producers in this market, but DJI only take above 60% market share.

DJI focus on micro and mini products, its product mark a strong growth rate, even there are more and more new players entered into this market. Its market leadership is relatively stable due to the product performance and incomparable prices. The many other players have to adjust their market strategy, such as focus only one or two applications, or for the large and professional products.

Segment by Type

Micro Drones

Mini Drones

Other Drones

Segment by Application

Delivery Drones

Agriculture Monitoring

Oil and Gas

Law Enforcement

Disaster Management

Entertainment, Media, and Mapping

Networking for Remote Areas

Environmental Drones

Real Estate &Construction

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Smart Drone Services Market

The global Smart Drone Services market is valued at 1266.1 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 1964.1 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2021-2026.

Global Smart Drone Services Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the markets growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and also about each type from 2015 to 2026. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2015 to 2026. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2015 to 2026, manufacturer from 2015 to 2020, region from 2015 to 2020, and global price from 2015 to 2026.

