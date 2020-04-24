4-Aminobutyric Acid (gamma-Aminobutyric Acid, GABA, CAS 56-12-2) Market Regional Industry Segmentation, Analysis by Production, Consumption, Revenue and Growth Rate

gamma-Aminobutyric acid, or γ-aminobutyric acid, or GABA, is an organic compound with the formula C4H9NO2. It has been used in Asia in food and beverages to calm or relax individuals. Examples include ready-to-drink iced coffee and tea, juice and meal replacement drinks and sports and energy drinks for stressed individuals. It has also been used in cosmetics and animal nutrition industry. The analysts forecast the global 4-aminobutyric acid market to exhibit a CAGR of 6.1% during the period 2019-2024. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global 4-aminobutyric acid for 2019-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers the 4-aminobutyric acid sales volume and revenue.

The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: regional markets, product, and application.

Geographically, the global 4-aminobutyric acid market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America. This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2024.

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

– Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

On the basis of product, the global 4-aminobutyric acid market is segmented into:

– GABA from Tea

– GABA from Rice Germ

Based on application, the 4-aminobutyric acid market is segmented into:

– Healthcare Products

– Food & Beverages

– Cosmetics

– Feed Additives

The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. Some of the leading players in the global 4-aminobutyric acid market are:

– Anhui Life Co., Ltd.

– Anhui Puqiang Biological Technology Co., Ltd.

– Anxi Tea Biology Co., Ltd.

– Beijing Gleckes Wine Industry Co., Ltd.

– Bloomage Freda Biopharm USA Inc. (Bloomage Bio Technology Corporation Limited.)

– Guangdong Luckerkong Biotech Co., Ltd.

– Hefei Micro Biological Engineering Co., Ltd.

– Jinan Degao Biological Technology Co., Ltd.

– Jinan Xuze Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

– KYOWA HAKKO BIO CO., LTD.

– MH2 Biochemical Co., Ltd.

– Ningxiang Jiayuan Biology Technology Co., Ltd.

– Oryza Oil & Fat Chemical Co., Ltd.

– Pharma Foods International Co. Ltd

– Shanghai Richen Nutritional Co., Ltd.

– request free sample to get a complete list of companies

Objective of the study:

– To analyze and forecast the market size of global 4-aminobutyric acid market.

– To classify and forecast global 4-aminobutyric acid market based on region, product, and application.

– To identify drivers and challenges for global 4-aminobutyric acid market.

– To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global 4-aminobutyric acid market.

– To conduct pricing analysis for global 4-aminobutyric acid market.

– To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global 4-aminobutyric acid market.

The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities. Key target audience are:

– Manufacturers of 4-aminobutyric acid

– Raw material suppliers

– Market research and consulting firms

– Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

– Organizations, forums and alliances related to 4-aminobutyric acid

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary sources. Primary research included interviews with 4-aminobutyric acid suppliers and industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports, and proprietary databases.

