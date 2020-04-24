Acupuncture Needle Market Ongoing Trends and Recent Developments till 2019-2024

An acupuncture needle is a device intended to pierce the skin in the practice of acupuncture. Acupuncture is an alternative form of medicine and key part of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM). The most common mechanism of stimulation of acupuncture points employs penetration of the skin by thin metal needles, which are manipulated manually or the needle may be further stimulated by electrical stimulation (electroacupuncture). The analysts forecast the global acupuncture needle market to exhibit a CAGR of 7.7% during the period 2019-2024. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global acupuncture needle for 2019-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers the acupuncture needle sales volume and revenue.

Geographically, the global acupuncture needle market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America. This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2024.

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

– Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

On the basis of product, the global acupuncture needle market is segmented into:

– Disposable Needle

– Reusable Needle

Based on application, the acupuncture needle market is segmented into:

– Clinics

– Hospitals

The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. Some of the leading players in the global acupuncture needle market are:

– asia-med GmbH

– Beijing Keyuanda Medical Instrument Co., Ltd

– Changchun Aikang Medical Machinery Co., Ltd

– Cloud & Dragon Medical Device Co., Ltd

– E-M Medical Treatment And Electron (Suzhou) Co., Ltd

– EMPECS Medical Device Co., Ltd

– Guizhou Andi Medical Machinery Co., Ltd

– Gushi Gongyuan Medical Devices Co., Ltd.

– Gushi Zhenzheng Medical Device Co., Ltd

– Jiangsu Aokepu Medical Devices Co., Ltd

– Maanshan Bond Medical Instruments Co.,Ltd.

– Nanjing FSN Medical Co., Ltd

– NEO Dr.Inc.

– SEIRIN Corporation

– Shanghai Kangnian Medical Appliances Co., Ltd.

Objective of the study:

– To analyze and forecast the market size of global acupuncture needle market.

– To classify and forecast global acupuncture needle market based on region, product, and application.

– To identify drivers and challenges for global acupuncture needle market.

– To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global acupuncture needle market.

– To conduct pricing analysis for global acupuncture needle market.

– To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global acupuncture needle market.

The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities. Key target audience are:

– Manufacturers of acupuncture needle

– Raw material suppliers

– Market research and consulting firms

– Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

– Organizations, forums and alliances related to acupuncture needle

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary sources. Primary research included interviews with acupuncture needle suppliers and industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports, and proprietary databases.

