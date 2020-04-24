Adipic Acid (CAS 124-04-9) Market Booming Massively with Prominent Key Players 2019-2024

Adipic acid or hexanedioic acid is the most important dicarboxylic acid with the formula (CH2)4(COOH)2. It is produced industrially by the oxidation of cyclohexanone and cyclohexanol with nitric acid. Adipic acid is one of the most important monomers, predominantly as a precursor for the production of nylon 66. The analysts forecast the global adipic acid market to exhibit a CAGR of 4.2% during the period 2019-2024. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global adipic acid for 2019-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers the adipic acid sales volume and revenue.

The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: regional markets, product, and application.

Geographically, the global adipic acid market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America. This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2024.

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

– Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

On the basis of product, the global adipic acid market is segmented into:

– Adipic Acid from Butadiene by Carboalkoxylation

– Adipic Acid from KA Oil by Oxidation

Based on application, the adipic acid market is segmented into:

– Nylon 66

– Polyurethanes

– Plasticizers

– Polyester Resins

The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. Some of the leading players in the global adipic acid market are:

– Asahi Kasei Corporation

– Ascend Performance Materials Inc

– BASF SE

– Huafon Group Co., Ltd.

– Kailuan Group Co., Ltd.

– Koch Industries, Inc. (INVISTA)

– LANXESS AG

– PetroChina Liaoyang Petrochemical Company

– Radici Partecipazioni SpA

– Shandong Haili Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

– Shandong Hongye Chemical Group Co.,Ltd.

– Shandong Hualu-Hengsheng Chemical Co., Ltd.

– Shanxi Yangmei Fengxi Fertilizer Industry (Group) Co., Ltd.

– Shenma Industrial Co., Ltd.

– Solvay S.A.

Objective of the study:

– To analyze and forecast the market size of global adipic acid market.

– To classify and forecast global adipic acid market based on region, product, and application.

– To identify drivers and challenges for global adipic acid market.

– To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global adipic acid market.

– To conduct pricing analysis for global adipic acid market.

– To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global adipic acid market.

The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities. Key target audience are:

– Manufacturers of adipic acid

– Raw material suppliers

– Market research and consulting firms

– Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

– Organizations, forums and alliances related to adipic acid

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary sources. Primary research included interviews with adipic acid suppliers and industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports, and proprietary databases.

