Advanced Airport Technologies- Shares And Strategies Of Key Players

Previously only whole body imaging systems were available at checkpoints in the airport but technological advancements have now revolutionized the growth of this industry. These advancements are in response to the bomb blasts in aircrafts and terrorist activities.

Advanced Airport Technologies are being used in various airport systems such as airport communications, digital signage systems, airport management systems, fire, security and car parking systems. It also includes advanced radar systems, land mobile radio, common use networks, display technologies, control software’s, check-in systems for passengers and self service kiosks.

Some of the major growth drivers for this market are security issues, illegal immigration, rising mass capacity in airports, increasing number of airlines etc. A challenge for this market is the proper execution of technologies without zero defects. Privatization of airport industry has created many opportunities for this market as every airline company wants to get competitive advantage over others by providing world-class facilities and systems.

Introduction of jumbo aircrafts has pushed the industry players to come up with newer technologies so that airport infrastructure systems can be easily maintained. Land control systems and GPS based approach are some of the newly implemented technologies in airport systems. Among the recent developments of airport technologies there is avian radar system which tracks the flying birds and displays real time bird activity.

Some of the key players in this market space include, A4 Vision, Inc., ActivIdentity corp., Alstom Aerospace airports, American Lafrance Corp., Analogic Corp., Arinc, Inc., Bosch Security Systems, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Siemens Airports, Syagen Technology, Inc., Vanderlande Industries, Rockwell Automation etc.

This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

