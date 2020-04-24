Antenna Technologies For IoT Applications Market: Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2019

ReportsnReports.com added New Report “Antenna Technologies For IoT Applications Market 2019: Global Industry Analysis, Market Growth and Opportunity Assessment, Segmentation and Regional Overview | Outlook ” to its Database.

Key Players: Kymeta Corporation, Pivotal Commware, Notch Technologies, ALCAN Systems, Arralis, Adant Technologies, SatixFy, Fractus Antennas, Movandi, RF DSP, C&T RF Antennas Inc, TMYTEK, Tubis Technology, Analog Photonics, Isotropic Systems, Quanergy, Cellwize, Metawave Corporation, Energous Corporation, uBeam, Lunewave, Inc., Optisys, Blickfeld, ZhiSensor, RoboSense, LeiShen Intelligent System Co., Innoviz Technologies, AEye, Field Theory, BluFlux, BWant, MilliLabs, Radientum, Kumu Networks, Parallel Wireless, GenXComm, Uhnder, Resonant.

Recent advances in wireless communication and the rapid spread of IoT devices is fueling the adoption of smart antenna technologies and transforming deployment of intelligent systems across connected ecosystems. Innovative beamforming techniques, selection of frequency bands for antenna operations, and the underlining design requirements are forming the basis for choosing suitable antennas for various IoT use cases.

This report is a global study on the state of antenna technologies, seen from the perspective of the innovators and disruptors – companies that are redefining the IoT ecosystem.

The Startup Ecosystem

We cover the challenges faced by traditional antenna technologies, drivers of innovative solutions, need for antenna advancements, and the impact of these innovations on IoT applications. The report further describes how the startups are improvising on antenna performance for finding suitable solutions for the current challenges.

The ambit of the report covers more than 35 companies globally – firms that are deeply involved in developing disrupting techniques and strategies for antennas. Over 10 prominent companies such as Kymeta, Pivotal, and Energous have been profiled in-detail based on their technologies, offerings, patenting activities, and outlook. We have ranked these companies on a scale of three, based on a metric that included parameters such as company maturity, product commercialization stage, patent filings, investors, awards, and funding received. Apart from the core antenna technology categories, startups driving innovations and trends in the MEMS-based antenna space and those offering design and testing services for antennas have also been covered here.

In the end, the Global Antenna Technologies For IoT Applications Market report’s conclusion part notes the estimation of the industry veterans.

