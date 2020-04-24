Automotive Mobile Accessories Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2022

The global Automotive Mobile Accessories Market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the Market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Automotive Mobile Accessories Market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Automotive Mobile Accessories Market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Automotive Mobile Accessories across various industries.

A latest report published by Fact.MR takes into account the Automotive Mobile Accessories market from a global as well as local viewpoint. Incorporation of technological up-to-date mobile accessories in automobiles is slated to be heavily influenced by spate of unstoppable innovation in the automotive industry. The call for seamless cross-connectivity has further added impetus to the prosperity of automotive mobile accessories market. Rising need for customization and personalization has further added to the surging demand for automotive mobile accessories, thereby driving automotive mobile accessories market.

The rising fad for enhancing functionality of vehicles is inducing a significant demand hike in the automotive mobile accessories market. Furthermore, the need for enhancing connectivity features on the go is foreseen to provide the much-needed fillip to growth of automotive mobile accessories market. As per the report mentioned by Fact.MR, the automotive mobile accessories market valued US$ 24,320 Mn in 2017. The market is further estimated to value around US 30, 416 Mn by 2022 end.

In this Automotive Mobile Accessories market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2012 – 2016

Base Year: 2012

Estimated Year: 2017

Forecast Year: 2017 – 2022

The Automotive Mobile Accessories market report covers the following regions:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, Benelux, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Japan

APEJ (China, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

MEA (GCC Countries, Turkey, Northern Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Global Automotive Mobile Accessories Market Segmentation Analysis:

On the basis of product type,

Portable Speakers

Phone Holder

USB Chargers

Adapters

On the basis of Price Range,

Low

Mid

High

By Vehicle Type,

Passenger car

LCV

HCV

By Sales Channel,

Aftermarket

OEM

Prominent Automotive Mobile Accessories market players covered in the report contain:

Belkin International, Targus International, LLC, Car Mate Mfg Co. Ltd., Mophie, Inc., Griffin Technology, Inc., iOttie, Arkon Resources, Inc., Pro.Fit International, Inc., BRACKETRON, INC., Moshi, Anker Technology Co. Limited, Wizgear, and Mountek.

The behavior pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been analyzed in the Automotive Mobile Accessories market report comprehensively. In addition, the research encompasses the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Automotive Mobile Accessories market vendor in an in-depth manner.

