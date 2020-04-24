Automotive Tire Market Analysis by Key Growth Factors and Opportunities Forecasts to 2022

The global Automotive Tire Market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the Market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Automotive Tire Market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Automotive Tire Market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Automotive Tire across various industries.
A latest report published by Fact.MR takes into account the Automotive Tire market from a global as well as local viewpoint. A recent surge in the mobility service offerings across the world is fuelling demand for lightweight commercial vehicles. Growing traffic congestion, environmental concerns, and advancements in technology are gradually inducing a change in consumer perception. Mobility solutions include a wide array of services such as shared transport, on-demand transport, autonomous driving vehicles, and subscription-based transport services. These services are likely to create demand for commercial vehicles in the foreseeable future and are expected to be a vital cause contributing to the growth of the automotive tire market. According to the report, LCVs are estimated to contribute US$ 76 billion to the automotive tire market revenue in 2019. The automotive tire market is projected to grow at 5.1% CAGR through 2022.
In this Automotive Tire market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:
- History Year: 2012 – 2016
- Base Year: 2012
- Estimated Year: 2017
- Forecast Year: 2017 – 2022
The Automotive Tire market report covers the following regions:
- North America (U.S., Canada)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
- Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, Benelux, Russia, Rest of Europe)
- Japan
- APEJ (China, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)
- MEA (GCC Countries, Turkey, Northern Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Global Automotive Tire Market Segmentation Analysis:
On the basis of product type,
- Radial
- Bias
On the basis of Vehicle ,
- PC
- LCV
- Two Wheeler Tyre
- M&HCV
- OTR Tyre
- Three Wheeler Tyre
By Sales Channel,
- OEM
- Aftermarket
Prominent Automotive Tire market players covered in the report contain:
- Bridgestone Corporation
- The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd.
- Madras Rubber Factory Limited
- Pirelli & C. S.p.A
- Apollo Tyres Ltd.
- Cheng Shin Rubber Industry Co.
The behavior pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been analyzed in the Automotive Tire market report comprehensively. In addition, the research encompasses the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Automotive Tire market vendor in an in-depth manner.
