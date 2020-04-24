Coating Pigments Market Estimated to Soar Higher During 2018 2027

The global coating pigments market in 2017 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period 2018-2027. In this Coating Pigments Market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2013 – 2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2018 – 2027

In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the coating pigments market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the coating pigments market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the following regions:

North America (S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, Benelux, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Japan

APEJ

MEA

The key players in the global coating pigments market report consist of

Asian Paints Ltd.,

Behr Process Corp.,

Benjamin Moore & Co.,

Nippon Paint (USA),

Dunn-Edwards Corporation,

Ennis-Flint, Shawcor Ltd.,

Kelly-Moore Paint Co., Inc.,

Each market player encompassed in the coating pigments market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the coating pigments market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

What insights readers can gather from the coating pigments market report?

Learn the behavior pattern of every coating pigments market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.

Examine and study the progress outlook of the global coating pigments landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.

Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).

Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.

The coating pigments market report answers the following queries:

Which players hold the significant coating pigments market share and why? What strategies are the coating pigments market players forming to gain a competitive edge? Why region is expected to lead the global coating pigments market? What factors are negatively affecting the coating pigments market growth? What will be the value of the global coating pigments market by the end of 2027?

