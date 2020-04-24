Container Glass Market Growth Sales Revenue Analysis 2018-2026

The global container glass market is segmented on the basis of container type as packaging, tableware, and decorative containers. The container glass packaging segment is anticipated to be the most attractive segment in all aspects, which include market share in 2018, CAGR during the forecast period, and incremental revenue opportunity by the end of 2026.

The container glass packaging segment is further sub-segmented into bottles, jars, and vials & ampoules. Being highly-convenient and preferable for beverage packaging, the bottle segment is estimated to account for around 2/3rd of the global market value share in 2018, while the vials & ampoules segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period primarily driven by the increasing adoption of vials in the food packaging industry.

The container glass bottles segment is further categorized into sauce/syrup bottle, French square bottle, Boston round bottle, and other container glass bottles. Among the container glass bottle categories, simple round design of sauce/syrup bottle is majorly preferred by the container glass packaging manufacturers due to its relatively easy manufacturing process and low cost of production. On the other hand, efforts made by container glass packaging manufacturers to enhance the aesthetics have resulted in the rapid growth in demand for customized and innovative designs for container glass bottles.

The container glass jars segment is categorized into Mason jar, hexagonal jar, Paragon jar, straight-sided jar, and other jars. The mason jars segment is estimated to account for around half of the container glass jars market segment value, owing to the relatively simple and cost-effective design of the container glass jar. The Paragon jars category is anticipated to grow at the highest pace owing to the shifting consumer preference due to comparatively better aesthetics and convenience in handling of the container glass jar.

The cost of manufacturing of container glass in Europe is relatively high, primarily due to high labour costs in the region. On the other hand, the manufacturing cost of container glass is significantly low in the Asia Pacific region. The Asia Pacific region accounts for the highest demand for packaging in the world, which lead to the highest demand for container glass in the region in terms of volume. Thus, the Asia Pacific region is dominating the global container glass market in terms of volume, while the economic availability of container glass in the region has resulted into a low container glass market volume share as compared to that of the Europe region.