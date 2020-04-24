Denim Jeans Market Growth Rate, Trends, Demands, Status and Application Forecast to 2020

ReportsnReports.com the exclusive leading provider of market research reports published research report on “Global Denim Jeans Market Research Report 2020”.

Denim jeans are trousers typically made from denim fabric. They are now a very popular article of casual dress around the world. They come in many styles and colors. However, denim blue jeans are particularly identified with US culture, especially the United States Old West. As well, although denim jeans are mostly known as a fashion garment in the 2011s, they are still worn as protective garments by some individuals, such as cattle ranch workers and motorcycle riders, due to their high durability as compared to other common fabrics.

PVH Corporation

Inditex

H&M

Replay

Mango

Frame

Citizen of Humanity

Denham

Pull&Bear

TopShop

VF Corp.

AG Jeans

American Apparel

American Eagle Outfitters

Uniqlo

Parasuco

Calvin Klein

True Religion

Diesel S.p.A.

DL1961 Premium Denim

Dolce & Gabbana Srl

Paper Denim & Cloth

Edwin

Esprit Holdings Ltd

Fidelity Denim

Gap

Goldsign Jeans

Because the raw material denim fabric does not demand for high technology, and it is a typical labor oriented industry, the production is not controlled by several leading companies, whereas thousands of producers exist in China, and larger numbers of denim jeans companies rely on this industry globally. This industry is fragmented. It is characterized by hundreds of and thousands of suppliers. Levi Strauss & Co. is the global market leader in this market but it faces competition from a large number of players. The other major players in this report include VF Corporation, Diesel S.p.A, PVH Corporation, Uniqlo, Gap, H&M., etc.

Segment by Type, the Denim Jeans market is segmented into

Regular Fit

Slim Fit

Loose Fit

Segment by Application

Women

Men

Children

On the basis of product type, the Regular Fit is projected to account for the largest revenue market share during the forecast period, and Slim Fit occupied more market share yearly, with 43.87% market share in 2017.

With the development of e-commerce platform in recent years, sales of stores are declining. Many enterprises have chosen to close some stores, and some companies even declare bankruptcy, such as American Apparel, True Religion Brand Jeans, Papaya Clothing, Gymbore, GandernMountain, etc. We predict that the share of Internet sales will increase in the future, but for some well-known brands, retail stores are necessary.

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview of Denim Jeans

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Denim Jeans

3 Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Denim Jeans

4 Capacity, Production and Revenue Analysis of Denim Jeans by Regions, Types and Manufacturers

5 Price, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin Analysis of Denim Jeans by Regions, Types and Manufacturers

6 Consumption Volume, Consumption Value and Sale Price Analysis of Denim Jeans by Regions, Types and Applications

7 Supply, Import, Export and Consumption Analysis of Denim Jeans

8 Major Manufacturers Analysis of Denim Jeans

9 Marketing Trader or Distributor Analysis of Denim Jeans

10 Industry Chain Analysis of Denim Jeans

11 Development Trend of Analysis of Denim Jeans

12 New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Denim Jeans

13 Conclusion of the Global Denim Jeans Market 2020 Market Research Report

