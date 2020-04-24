Drum Liner Market: Structure and Overview of Key Market Forces Propelling Market 2019 – 2024

Drum liners help minimize drum cleaning and replacement (reducing waste) and prevent product contamination. They are typically constructed from polyethylene, and are designed to fit in either steel or plastic drums of various sizes. The analysts forecast the global drum liner market to exhibit a CAGR of 4.5% during the period 2019-2024. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global drum liner for 2019-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers the drum liner sales volume and revenue.

The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: regional markets, and application.

Geographically, the global drum liner market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America. This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2024.

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

– Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

Based on application, the drum liner market is segmented into:

– Chemicals

– Pharmaceuticals

– Agriculture

– Food

– Industrial

The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. Some of the leading players in the global drum liner market are:

– CDF Corporation

– Chem-tainer Industries, Inc.

– Fujimori Kogyo Co., Ltd.

– ILC Dover, LP

– International Plastics Inc.

– Nittel Halle GmbH

– Roundliner Umweltfreundliche Verpackungen GmbH

– Safepack Industries Ltd.

– U.S. Coexcell, Inc.

Objective of the study:

– To analyze and forecast the market size of global drum liner market.

– To classify and forecast global drum liner market based on region, and application.

– To identify drivers and challenges for global drum liner market.

– To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global drum liner market.

– To conduct pricing analysis for global drum liner market.

– To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global drum liner market.

The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities. Key target audience are:

– Manufacturers of drum liner

– Raw material suppliers

– Market research and consulting firms

– Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

– Organizations, forums and alliances related to drum liner

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary sources. Primary research included interviews with drum liner suppliers and industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports, and proprietary databases.

