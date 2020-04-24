Ductile Iron Pipe Market Analysis, Industry Demand, Size, Sales, Trends Opportunity, Top Manufactures, Forecast 2020-2026

The latest market research report Published by ReportsnReports provides the Ductile Iron Pipe Market analysis, Growing Business and Market Opportunity, competitive landscape, covering multiple market segments and elaborates market outlook and status to 2026.

Saint-Gobain is estimated to have a major share in the global market with 32%.

Ductile iron pipe is a pipe made of ductile cast iron commonly used for potable water transmission and distribution. This type of pipe is a direct development of earlier cast iron pipe, which it has superseded. The ductile iron used to manufacture the pipe is characterized by the spheroidal or nodular nature of the graphite within the iron. Typically, the pipe is manufactured using centrifugal casting in metal or resin lined moulds. Protective internal linings and external coatings are often applied to ductile iron pipes to inhibit corrosion: the standard internal lining is cement mortar and standard external coatings include bonded zinc, asphalt or water-based paint.

The global Ductile Iron Pipe market is valued at 10100 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 12190 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% during 2021-2026.

Top Manufacturers Analysis: Saint-Gobain, Kubota, US Pipe (Forterra), Jindal SAW, Electro-steel Steels, Mcwane, AMERICAN Cast Iron Pipe, Kurimoto, Xinxing Ductile Iron Pipes, Shandong Ductile Pipes, Benxi Beitai, Angang Group Yongtong, SUNS, Shanxi Guanghua, Jiangsu Yongyi, etc.

Global Ductile Iron Pipe Market: Regional Analysis: The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Ductile Iron Pipe market in important regions, including the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

Segment by Type

– DN 80mm-300mm

– DN 350mm-1000mm

– DN 1100mm-1200mm

– DN 1400mm-2000mm

– Others

– The segment of DN 350mm-1000mm holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 41%.

Segment by Application

– Water Supply/Treatment Pipe

– Gas/Oil Supply

– Mining

– Trenchless Application

– Others

– The water supply/treament holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 78% of the market share.

This report presents the worldwide Ductile Iron Pipe Market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2026), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The report focuses on global major leading industry players of Ductile Iron Pipe industry providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The Ductile Iron Pipe Market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

