Electric Car Battery Charger Market Demand is Increasing Rapidly in Recent Years!!

The global Electric Car Battery Charger Market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the Market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Electric Car Battery Charger Market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Electric Car Battery Charger Market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Electric Car Battery Charger across various industries.

A latest report published by Fact.MR takes into account the Electric Car Battery Charger market from a global as well as local viewpoint. A breakthrough innovation involving the development of wireless charging pads is presumed to be the game-changer in the electric car battery charger realm. While the wireless charging technology employed in the designing of these charging pads is yet to be practically implemented, industry experts already anticipate it to shift the mechanism of charging electric vehicles over the years.

The pioneer of this technology – WiTricity, is currently proposing collaborations with auto giants with an objective to introduce an exceptionally easy, convenient, and efficient means of charging electric vehicle batteries. This is foreseen to benefit the electric car ecosystem to a great extent; however, will possibly restrict the adoption of electric car battery charger in the near future. Some opinions also project further technological innovations in electric car battery charger with the introduction of wireless charging pads. The global market for electric car battery charger will observe steady growth throughout the five-year forecast period – 2017-2022, approaching the revenue worth US$ 1.2 Bn towards the end of 2022.

In this Electric Car Battery Charger market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2012 – 2016

Base Year: 2012

Estimated Year: 2017

Forecast Year: 2017 – 2022

The Electric Car Battery Charger market report covers the following regions:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, Benelux, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Japan

APEJ (China, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

MEA (GCC Countries, Turkey, Northern Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Global Electric Car Battery Charger Market Segmentation Analysis:

On the basis of charger type,

Float Charger

Smart Charger

On the basis of charging type,

On-Board Chargers

Off-Board Chargers

By Application,

Home

Public

Workplace

By Battery capacity,

Upto 12V

12V-48V

Above 48V

Prominent Electric Car Battery Charger market players covered in the report contain:

Delphi Automotive PLC

ABB LTD

Schneider Electric S.E.

General Electric Company

Tesla Inc

Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.

SemaConnect, Inc.

POD Point Ltd.

ChargePoint, Inc.

ClipperCreek Inc

The behavior pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been analyzed in the Electric Car Battery Charger market report comprehensively. In addition, the research encompasses the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Electric Car Battery Charger market vendor in an in-depth manner.

