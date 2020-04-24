Flexographic Printing Machine Market is set to be Worth US$ 3.25 Bn by 2026

The demand within the global market for flexographic printing machine has been rising on account of key advancements in the outbound advertising sector across the world, find Transparency Market Research. The key vendors in the global flexographic printing machine market have been making ceaseless efforts to expand their consumer base in order to earn greater revenues. Furthermore, these vendors have also spent substantial amount of money on strategising their growth plans for the next few years. The efforts of these market players in the global market for flexographic printing machine are expected to clock in voluminous revenues for these vendors. The global market for flexographic printing machine is expected to witness cut-throat competition amongst the leading players in the years to come.

The small and medium-sized players in the global market for flexographic printing machine have been focusing on building their brand identity across regional market. The strongholds of the leading players in the global flexographic printing machine market have prevented the smaller players from expanding their horizons beyond local markets. It is, therefore, expected that the medium and small-sized players in this market would grow at the hands of the local consumers and buyers. Some of the key players in the global market for flexographic printing machine are Comexi, Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG, Edale UK Limited, Koenig & Bauer, and Mark Andy Inc.

The global market for flexographic printing machine is projected to expand at a steady CAGR of 4.20% over the period between 2018 and 2026. Furthermore, the market for flexographic printing machine is projected to accumulate revenues worth US$ 3.25 Bn by 2026. On the basis of product type, stack press has attracted commendable demand from consumers in recent times. Based on geography, the demand for flexographic printing machine in Europe and North America has been rising at a stellar rate.

Growing Popularity of Billboard Advertising to Propel Demand

The demand within the global market for flexographic printing machine has been rising as the use of printed labels and flexes takes a leap across several industries. The use of printed papers and plastic sheets to advertise products and services on the streets and across other public spaces has become a widespread trend. This factor is also projected to propel demand within the global flexographic printing machine market in the years to come. Moreover, the use of printed labels in various manufacturing industries is also prognosticated to reek of growth within the global market for flexographic printing machine. The pervasiveness of print media has also been an instrument of growth within the global flexographic printing machine market in recent times.

High Costs of Flexographic Printing to Hamper Market Growth

Despite the widespread usage of various printing techniques, the demand for flexographic printing machine is restrained by its high costs. Moreover, flexographic printing machines can run obsolete too quickly if they are not repaired on a regular basis. However, the popularity of screen printing, flexography, lithography, and inkjet techniques is expected to keep fetching commendable revenues within the global market for flexographic printing machine in the years to come.

The review is based on TMR’s report titled “Flexographic Printing Machine Market (Type – Stack Press, In-line Press, Common Impression Cylinder Press; Technology – Semi-Automatic, Automatic; Printable Substance – Polyethylene, Papers; Application – Labels, Packaging, Print Media) -Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026”.