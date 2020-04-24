Fuel Card Market Size will Grow at a Lucrative CAGR of 6% During 2018 – 2028

Fact.MR’s report on Global Fuel Card Market

A recent study published by Fact.MR analyzes growth of the global fuel card market to provide readers with exclusive and actionable market insights. This study is backed by a two-step research process which is inclusive of various primary and secondary resources. The primary research methodology includes discussions with experts of fuel card industry and information gathered after interviewing other stakeholders. In the secondary process, detailed information about the fuel card market is garnered through various resources such as company annual reports, trade journals, paid resources, press releases, and other publications relevant to fuel card.



In a recent business intelligence study, Fact.MR presents the nitty-gritty of the global Fuel Card market considering 2013-2017 as the historic year and 2018–2028 as the stipulated timeframe. The business report highlights the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth. Further, all the market shares associated with the market as well as the segments are expressed in terms of value and volume.

The Fuel Card market study outlines the key regions – North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa– along with the countries contributing the most in the respective regions.

The sales of Fuel Card Market report presents detailed insights about each market player, including SWOT analysis, main market information, market share, revenue, pricing and gross margin.

Prominent players covered in this research are FleetCor Technologies, Inc., WEX Inc., Voyager Fleet Card, Fuel Genie (Worldline IT Services Ltd.), H24 (Ingenico Group), Valero Energy Corporation, Eurowag (W.A.G. payment solutions, a.s.), Hoyer GmbH, 360Fuelcard, Exxon Mobil Corporation, BP Plc., Royal Dutch Shell Plc., Total S.A., Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Repsol, S.A., Petro-Canada Superpass (Suncor Energy Inc.), Radius Payment Solutions, DKV Euro Service (DKV Mobility Services Group), and Edenred.



The Fuel Card market report addresses the below-mentioned queries:

Why are vendors shifting away from traditional methods of manufacturing Fuel Card?

How does the global Fuel Card market looks like in the next five years?

Which end use industry is expected to surpass segment by the end of 2028?

What innovative products are being introduced by the players in the global Fuel Card market?

Which regions are showing the fastest market growth?

Global Fuel Card Market Segmentations Analysis

By Types of fleet, the Fuel Card market study consists of

Truck fleet operators

Business fleet

Construction fleet operators

Other customer groups



By Card types, the Fuel Card market study incorporates:

Universal fuel card

fuel credit cards

OnG corporation cards

network cards

Over the road fuel cards



By Subscription types

Bearer cards

Registered cards



By Fleet types

commercial fleet

over the road



By Use cases

oil fees payment

parking payment

toll fee payment,

fleet maintenance

other payments



Crucial insights in the Fuel Card market research:

Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the growth of the Fuel Card market.

Basic overview of the Fuel Card, including market definition, classification, and applications.

Scrutinization of each Fuel Card market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.

Adoption trend of Fuel Card across various industries.

Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to Fuel Card market stakeholders.



