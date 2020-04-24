Gallic Acid (CAS 149-91-7) Market Poised to Achieve Significant Growth in the Years to Come

Gallic acid, also known as 3,4,5-trihydroxybenzoic acid, is a trihydroxybenzoic acid in which the hydroxy groups are at positions 3, 4, and 5. Gallic acid has many uses including applications is pharmaceuticals, the food industry, dye production, and organic synthesis. The analysts forecast the global gallic acid market to exhibit a CAGR of 4.1% during the period 2019-2024. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global gallic acid for 2019-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers the gallic acid sales volume and revenue.

The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: regional markets, and application.

Geographically, the global gallic acid market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America. This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2024.

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

– Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

Based on application, the gallic acid market is segmented into:

– Pharmaceuticals

– Chemical Intermediates

– Dyes

The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. Some of the leading players in the global gallic acid market are:

– Baojing Keling Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

– Guiyang Gallochem Co., Ltd.

– Hubei Tianxin Biotech Co., Ltd.

– Jiurui Biology & Chemistry Co., Ltd.

– Leshan Sanjiang Bio-tech Co., Ltd.

– Nanjing Longyuan Natural Polyphenol Synthesis Factory

– Silvateam S.p.A.

– Wufeng Chicheng Biotech Co., Ltd.

– Zunyi Beiyuan Chemical Co., Ltd.

Objective of the study:

– To analyze and forecast the market size of global gallic acid market.

– To classify and forecast global gallic acid market based on region, and application.

– To identify drivers and challenges for global gallic acid market.

– To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global gallic acid market.

– To conduct pricing analysis for global gallic acid market.

– To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global gallic acid market.

The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities. Key target audience are:

– Manufacturers of gallic acid

– Raw material suppliers

– Market research and consulting firms

– Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

– Organizations, forums and alliances related to gallic acid

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary sources. Primary research included interviews with gallic acid suppliers and industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports, and proprietary databases.

