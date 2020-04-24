HDI Market 2020 Reach 25720 million US$ by till 2026, Growth Rate 11.5%, Global Insights, Key Application, Industry Demand, Trends and Segments

The latest market research report Published by ReportsnReports provides the HDI Market analysis, Growing Business and Market Opportunity, competitive landscape, covering multiple market segments and elaborates market outlook and status to 2026.

High Density Interconnects (HDI) board is defined as a board (PCB) with a higher wiring density per Unit area than conventional printed circuit boards (PCB). They have finer lines and spaces (<100 µm), smaller vias (<150 µm) and capture pads (<400 µm), I/O>300, and higher connection pad density (>20 pads/cm2) than employed in conventional PCB technology. HDI board is used to reduce size and weight, as well as to enhance electrical performance.

The sales revenue share of Unimicron is about 8.39% in 2015, which is the No.1 of the global HDI industry. The other competitors include Compeq, AT&S SEMCO, Ibiden, TTM, ZDT, Tripod, DAP, Unitech, Multek and LG Innotek, etc.

The global HDI market is valued at 11910 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 25720 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% during 2021-2026.

Top Manufacturers Analysis: Unimicron, Compeq, AT&S, SEMCO, Ibiden, TTM, ZDT, Tripod, DAP, Unitech, Multek, LG Innotek, Young Poong (KCC), Meiko, Daeduck GDS, etc.

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the markets growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones.

Global HDI Market: Regional Analysis: The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the HDI market in important regions, including the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

Segment by Type

– HDI PCB (1+N+1)

– HDI PCB (2+N+2)

– ELIC (Every Layer Interconnection)

Segment by Application

– Consumer Electronics

– Telecommunications

– Computer & Display

– Vehicle

– Others

This report presents the worldwide HDI Market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2026), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The report focuses on global major leading industry players of HDI industry providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The HDI Market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

