Latest trends in the Global Automotive Transmission System Market to 2022

A latest report published by Fact.MR takes into account the Automotive Transmission System market from a global as well as local viewpoint. Prevailing demand for low range and medium range automobiles among consumers based in emerging economies has been a strong factor providing the impetus to the growth of automotive transmission system market over the past couple of decades. With fostering vehicle electrification and frequent launch of next-gen vehicles in the automotive space, it is most likely that the sales of fully or semi-automatic automotive transmission system will witness steady growth over the next few years. A recent publication by Fact.MR forecasts 5% CAGR for the global automotive transmission system market over 2017-2022, driving the revenue in excess of US$ 40 Bn by 2022 end.

In this Automotive Transmission System market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2012 – 2016

Base Year: 2012

Estimated Year: 2017

Forecast Year: 2017 – 2022

The Automotive Transmission System market report covers the following regions:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, Benelux, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Japan

APEJ (China, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

MEA (GCC Countries, Turkey, Northern Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Global Automotive Transmission System Market Segmentation Analysis:

On the basis of Transmission Type,

Manual

Automatic

Automated Manual

Dual Clutch

Continuously Variable

On the basis of Vehicle Type,

PC

LCV

HCV

By Fuel Type,

Gasoline

Diesel

Prominent Automotive Transmission System market players covered in the report contain:

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

Renault SA

Continental AG

Magna International Inc.

Eaton Corporation PLC

Hyundai Motor Company.

