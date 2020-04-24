Motorcycle Market to Perceive Substantial Growth During 2017 to 2026

The global Motorcycle Market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the Market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Motorcycle Market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Motorcycle Market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Motorcycle across various industries.
A latest report published by Fact.MR takes into account the Motorcycle market from a global as well as local viewpoint. The motorcycle market is expected to witness steady growth during the 2017-2026 period with global sales of motorcycles estimated to reach nearly 40 million units in 2019. Development of enhanced safety mechanisms to safeguard drivers, coupled with improved suspension systems to add comfort continue to influence buying behavior. Additionally, improving road-traffic infrastructure is likely to aid in bolstering motorcycle market growth. Higher fuel efficiency relative to other personal modes of communication is a key reason contributing to the surge in the demand for motorcycles over scooters and other two-wheelers. Fact.MR opines the factor augurs well for the standard motorcycles segment which is expected to hold over 60% of the motorcycle market share in 2019. The motorcycle market is projected to grow at 3.8% CAGR through 2026.
In this Motorcycle market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:
- History Year: 2012 – 2016
- Base Year: 2012
- Estimated Year: 2017
- Forecast Year: 2017 – 2026
The Motorcycle market report covers the following regions:
- North America (U.S., Canada)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
- Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, Benelux, Russia, Rest of Europe)
- Japan
- APEJ (China, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)
- MEA (GCC Countries, Turkey, Northern Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Global Motorcycle Market Segmentation Analysis:
On the basis of product type,
- Adventure
- Cruiser
- Mopeds
- Sports
- Standard
- Touring
On the basis of Engine Capacity,
- Up to 150 CC
- 151-300 CC
- 301-500 CC
- 501-800 CC
- 801-1000 CC
- 1001-1600 CC
- Above 1600 CC
Prominent Motorcycle market players covered in the report contain:
Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Triumph Motorcycles Limited, Lifan Industry (Group) Co., Ltd, TVS Motor Company Limited, Eicher Motors Limited, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Honda Motor Company, Limited, Hero MotorCorp Limited, Polaris Industries Inc., and Bayerische Motoren Werke AG.
The behavior pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been analyzed in the Motorcycle market report comprehensively. In addition, the research encompasses the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Motorcycle market vendor in an in-depth manner.
