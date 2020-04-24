PET Bottles Market to register a healthy CAGR for the forecast period, 2019 – 2027

According to the latest market report published by Transparency Market Research, titled “PET Bottles Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2018-2027,” cost-efficient packaging solutions offered by PET bottles for carbonated drinks, juices, packaged water, and others are expected to boost the global PET bottles market during the forecast period, 2018-2027. Globally, the revenue generated from sales of PET bottles has been estimated to be around US$ 21,607.0 Mn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.1% by value, during the forecast period.

PET bottles are an efficient and durable packaging solution for most of the end-use industries. Also, PET bottles offer a cost-effective solution for packaging. PET bottles are a highly-consumed product in the packaging industry owing to the rising demand from food & beverages, personal care & cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and other end-use sectors. PET bottles are available in various volumes from 100 ml and 200 ml to 2000 ml & above. PET bottles can be custom-made as per requirement as well.

The demand within the global PET bottles market is rising at a stellar pace in recent times. Storage of various beverages in PET bottles has played a vital role in the growth of the global market. The availability of various shapes and sizes of PET bottles has played a vital role in the growth of the global market. Moreover, the resilience and durability of PET bottles has also generated huge-scale revenues in the global market. The chemicals industry has also emerged as a key end-user of global PET bottles market. The total volume of revenues in the global PET bottles market is expected to multiply in the years to follow.

Asia Pacific to Lead Market Growth

On the basis of geography, the global PET bottles market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The PET bottles market in North America is growing on account of advancements in field of PET research. The Asia Pacific PET bottles market is projected to accumulate humongous revenues as the plastic manufacturing gathers swing in the region.

Market Vendors to Focus on Improved Research

Several vendors have expressed their intent to invest in better research related to PET bottles. Furthermore, the global outrage against use of plastics has compelled market players to develop new USPs. The next few years would be crucial for PET bottle manufacturers to retain their relevance in the global marketplace. Some of the leading players in the global PET bottles market are Alpha Packaging, Manjushree Technopack Limited Co., Eskapet Pet Ürünleri Kimya San. ve Tic. Ltd., and Mpact Limited.