Plastic Cutlery Market Growth Rate, Trends, Demands, Status and Application Forecast to 2020

Plastic cutlery is a kind of cutlery that made of plastic materials. It’s cost-efficient and sanitary. Plastic cutlery is made for disposable use, and is frequently used outdoors for camping, excursions, and barbecues for instance. Plastic cutlery is also commonly used at fast-food or take-away outlets and provided with airline meals in economy class. Plastic is also used for children’s cutlery.

Huhtamaki

Dart

Lollicup USA

Solia

TrueChoicePack (TCP)

Eco-Products

Fuling Global

Swantex

Biopac

Dopla

Geographically, the consumption market is leading by Europe and Asia-Pacific, sales in Asia Pacific regions like China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India will keep significant growth in future period, while in Europe, with the implication of new ban policy on disposable plastic cutlery, the market may see downward trend, moreover, the booming take-out, delivery, and food service & catering industry is deeply concerned about the detrimental impact the regulation will have on its revenues. Innovation products like plant-based or the new edible cutlery will show huge development potential in the forecast period.

Segment by Type:

Plastic Knife

Plastic Fork

Plastic Spoon

Segment by Application:

Household

Commercial

