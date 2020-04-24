Portable Solar Chargers Market 2019-2029 | Modern Analysis of Global Competition, Strategic Technology and Progressive Approach

The recent past has witnessed a significant surge in the adoption of sustainable technology. Consumer preference for for long term durability and usage of on-the-go technologies has fueled adoption of portable solar chargers. North America continues to lead in the demand for portable solar chargers, accounting for more than 30% of the market share. The trade war between United States and China has gnawed into profits of domestic as well as foreign portable solar charger manufacturers. However, market is expected to show a northward trend, due to substantial increase in demand from adventure seeking millennials and Generation Z.



The Portable Solar Chargers market study outlines the key regions – North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa– along with the countries contributing the most in the respective regions. The sales of Portable Solar Chargers Market report presents detailed insights about each market player, including SWOT analysis, main market information, market share, revenue, pricing and gross margin.

Prominent players covered in this research are Goal Zero, Voltaic Systems, Powertraveller International Ltd., Instapark, Gomadic Corporation, GigaWatt Inc, Renogy LLC, Suntactics, Zamp Solar and Jackery Inc.



On the basis of product, the Portable Solar Chargers market study consists of

Foldable

Small Portable

Semi Portable



On the basis of Panel Type, the Portable Solar Chargers market study incorporates:

Monocrystalline

Polycrystalline

Others



On the basis of Panel Size (Wattage), the Portable Solar Chargers market study consists of

Less than 10W

10W to 50W

More than 50W



Crucial insights in the Portable Solar Chargers market research:

Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the growth of the Portable Solar Chargers market.

Basic overview of the Portable Solar Chargers, including market definition, classification, and applications.

Scrutinization of each Portable Solar Chargers market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.

Adoption trend of Portable Solar Chargers across various industries.

Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to Portable Solar Chargers market stakeholders.



