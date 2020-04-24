Revenue from the Sales of Red Wine Market to Increase Exponentially During 2017 to 2022

Discerning consumer tastes, a rising disposable income, increased urbanization, and the popularity of different wine varieties for all sorts of social events and gatherings directly benefit the red wine market. Red wine finds a ready customer base in both the younger as well as older demographic as a substitute for ‘hard drinks’ and a healthy lifestyle alternative respectively. Wine consumption and production has noticeably increased in emerging markets and technological advancements in developed ones have given rise to new and unique flavors and textures in the red wine market.



According to Fact.MR, the red wine market is likely to record a modest CAGR of 2.7% from 2017-2022 and grow to just over US$ 77 billion by the end of the study.



Key findings of the Red Wine market study:

• Regional breakdown of the Red Wine market based on predefined taxonomy.

• Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Red Wine vendors in detail.

• Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Red Wine market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

• Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries.

• Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Red Wine market.



On the basis of product, the Red Wine market study consists of:

• Shiraz

• Merlot

• Cabernet Sauvignon

• Pinot Noir

• Barbera

• Bordeaux

• Others



On the basis of Sales Channel, the Red Wine market study incorporates:

• Modern Trade

• Grocery Store

• Convenience Store

• E-Commerce

• Other

On the basis of region, the Red Wine market study contains:

North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, APEJ, and MEA

Key players analyzed in the Red Wine market study:

Accolade Wines Australia Limited, Casella Family Brands, Caviro, Viña Concha y Toro SA, Constellation Brands, Diageo Plc, E&J Gallo Winery, Grupo Peñaflor, The Wine Group, and Treasury Wine Estates.

Queries addressed in the Red Wine market report:

• How has the global Red Wine market grown over the historic period of 2012-2016?

• Why are the Red Wine market players targeting region for increased product sales?

• What patented technologies are the players utilizing in the global Red Wine market?

• Which regions are displaying the fastest growth in the Red Wine market?

• What are the underlying micro- macroeconomic factors affecting the global Red Wine market?

