Serum Market Poised to Achieve Significant Growth in the Years to Come

Serum is the component in blood that is neither a blood cell (serum does not contain white or red blood cells) nor a clotting factor; it is the blood plasma not including the fibrinogens. Serum includes all proteins not used in blood clotting (coagulation) and all the electrolytes, antibodies, antigens, hormones, and any exogenous substances (e.g., drugs and microorganisms). The analysts forecast the global serum market to exhibit a CAGR of 5.2% during the period 2019-2024. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global serum for 2019-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers the serum sales volume and revenue.

The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: regional markets, product, and application.

Geographically, the global serum market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America. This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2024.

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

– Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

On the basis of product, the global serum market is segmented into:

– Fetal Bovine Serum

– Adult Bovine Serum

– NBCS/BCS

– Porcine Serum

Based on application, the serum market is segmented into:

– Universities & Research Institutes

– Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology

The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. Some of the leading players in the global serum market are:

– Ausgenex Pty Ltd

– Bovogen Biologicals Pty Ltd.

– Cellsera Rutherford

– Changchun SRbiological Technology Co., Ltd.

– GE Healthcare Life Sciences

– Lanzhou Minhai Bioengineering Co., Ltd.

– Moregate Exports Pty Ltd.

– Selborne Biological Services Ltd.

– Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

– Wuhan Sanli Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

– Zhejiang Tianhang Biological Technology Co., Ltd.

– Lanzhou Roya Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

– Huhehaote Caoyuan Lvye Shengwu Gongcheng Cailiao Co., Ltd.

– Inner Mongolia Weikesheng Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

– Inner Mongolia Jin Yuan Kang Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

– Inner Mongolia Jin Yuan Kang Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Objective of the study:

– To analyze and forecast the market size of global serum market.

– To classify and forecast global serum market based on region, product, and application.

– To identify drivers and challenges for global serum market.

– To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global serum market.

– To conduct pricing analysis for global serum market.

– To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global serum market.

The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities. Key target audience are:

– Manufacturers of serum

– Raw material suppliers

– Market research and consulting firms

– Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

– Organizations, forums and alliances related to serum

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary sources. Primary research included interviews with serum suppliers and industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports, and proprietary databases.

