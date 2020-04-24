Solid Growth ahead for Global Automotive Tail Light Market by 2022

The global Automotive Tail Light Market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the Market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Automotive Tail Light Market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Automotive Tail Light Market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Automotive Tail Light across various industries.

A latest report published by Fact.MR takes into account the Automotive Tail Light market from a global as well as local viewpoint. The global market for automotive tail light will continue to witness the miniscule rate of growth owing to limited scope of applicability of automotive tail light, which is expected to remain responsible for undermining the growth prospects of the global market for automotive tail light. Over the five-year assessment period, the global market for automotive tail light has been projected to follow a passive growth curve at a CAGR of 3.8%, reaching the value in excess of US$ 12 Bn by 2022 end.

In this Automotive Tail Light market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2012 – 2016

Base Year: 2012

Estimated Year: 2017

Forecast Year: 2017 – 2022

The Automotive Tail Light market report covers the following regions:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, Benelux, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Japan

APEJ (China, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

MEA (GCC Countries, Turkey, Northern Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Global Automotive Tail Light Market Segmentation Analysis:

On the basis of Tail Light Source,

Halogen

LED

On the basis of Vehicle Type,

Passenger Car

Two-Wheeler

LCV

HCV

By Material Type,

Plastic

Metal

By Sales Channel,

Aftermarket

OEM

Prominent Automotive Tail Light market players covered in the report contain:

General Electric Company

HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co.

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Valeo SA.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

OSRAM Licht AG

Phoenix Lamps Limited

Robert Bosch Limited

Sammoon Lighting & Electrical Co., Ltd

Stanley Electric

UNOMINDA

The behavior pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been analyzed in the Automotive Tail Light market report comprehensively. In addition, the research encompasses the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Automotive Tail Light market vendor in an in-depth manner.

