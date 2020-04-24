Worldwide Comprehensive Review of Stationery Market Trends and Its Development

Global demand for stationery products has remained subdued as laptops, desktops, and smartphones have replaced traditional stationery items, such as pens, pencils, and notebooks in various settings. The global stationery industry has felt the impact of digitalization, and many leading brands have turned to repurposing their offerings as ‘gift’ and ‘collector’s’ items. The silver lining for manufacturers remains the pervasiveness of stationery products in educational institutions and workplaces. On account of steady demand from educational institutes and workplaces, the global stationery market is likely to witness a moderate growth during the period 2017-2026.

As the need for simplifying tasks and increasing output arises, industry professionals are increasingly investing in designing customized stationary globally. Moreover, with various technological advancements, demand for the smart stationery is projected to increase in the global market of stationery during the forecast period. Fact.MR states that the global market of stationery is projected to reflect a CAGR of 2.2% over the forecast period, 2017-2026



Factors Fuelling Global Market Growth

Growth of the global stationery market is mainly bound by various macro-economic and micro-economic factors. With the growing need for smart accessories among the industrial professionals, sales of stationery products will continue to increase in the global market. Manufacturers are significantly investing in designing smart stationery for companies according to the particular specifications and demands of the company.



Sales for Pen Products to Remain High

Growing demand for writing tools with high-quality ink will continue to rev up sales of pens globally. In terms of revenue, the pens segment is projected to represent a robust growth, representing around US$ 24,000 Mn by 2026-end. In contrary, the art goods product type segment and the coloring product type segment is projected to reflect a significant CAGR throughout the forecast period.

During the forecast period, the exporters sales channel segment is projected to reflect a robust CAGR. However, the wholesalers sales channel segment is projected to represent the highest growth in terms of revenue, accounting for more than US$ 3,000 Mn by 2017-end.



Wholesalers to Represent a Leading Segment

By pricing range, the mid-range segment is expected to witness a significant revenue growth, accounting for a value of over US$ 4,000 Mn by the end of 2026. Moreover, the mid-range pricing range segment is expected to register a healthy CAGR throughout the forecast period.



Competition Tracking

Leading market players operating in the global stationery market include KOKUYO Co,Ltd, Shachihata Inc., Pentel, PILOT CORPORATION, Mitsubishi Corporation, Zebra Co., Ltd., M&G Holding Group Co., Ltd, Jason’s Deli Inc., Shenzhen Comix Group Co., Ltd., Beifa Group Co., Ltd., Wenzhou Aihao Pen Trade Co. Ltd., Guangbo Group Stock Co., Ltd., Qingdao Changlong Stationery Co., Ltd., ITC Limited, Navneet Education Limited, GM Pens International Pvt Ltd, BIC Cello and Lion Pencil Co., Ltd.



