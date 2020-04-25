Accounting Services Market Current Scenario and Future Growth Analysis by 2026 | PwC, Ernest Young (EY), Deloitte, KPMG, BDO International

The accounting services market entails of the sales of accounting services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that offer recording and analysis of financial transactions and other financial values relating to businesses and other organizations. The service includes summarizing, analyzing, auditing and reporting of the financial transactions to tax collection agencies and entities. It also contains auditing and preparing financial statements, designing accounting systems, developing budgets and accounting advisory. Accounting services undertake processes where human capital is the main input. They make offered the knowledge and skills of their employees, often on an assignment basis, where an individual or team is accountable for the delivery of services to the client.

Top Key Players Including in This Report: Ernest Young, Essel Group, Khimji Kunverji & Co., Grant Thornton India LLP, Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP, GIIP India Accounting & Advisory Pvt Ltd, Cohnreznick Professional Services Pvt Ltd, First Advantage Pvt Ltd, BDO International, Euler Hermes Services India Pvt Ltd etc.

The accounting services market size is expected to reach $XX trillion by 2026, significantly growing at a CAGR of around high percentage during the forecast period. The growth in the accounting services market is due to enlarged mergers and acquisitions (M&A), technology stocks performance and financial reporting standards transition. Accounting companies offer a range of financial services related to accounting. These comprise preparation and auditing of financial statements, tax consulting and preparation of tax returns, bookkeeping, accounting systems design, and financial and business advisory services.

Accounting Services market and its upcoming growth prospects is been mentioned with maximum precision. This study contains an elaborative describe of market which also includes snapshots that offer depth of information of various other segmentations. Comprehensive qualitative and quantitative analysis of key factors which are responsible for boosting or hampering the market growth and the promising opportunities in market have been provide. Primary and secondary research has been done in detail which helps the readers have a strong understanding of the complete market for the forecast period.

Market, By Type of Services:

Accountancy

Auditing

Bookkeeping Services

Tax consultancy and advisory

Payroll Services

Accounting Services Market segment by Regions including:

North America

South America

Asia-Pacific

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Middle East and Africa

The objectives of this study are as follows:

– To define, describe, and forecast the Accounting Services market (by value) on the basis of the type of service, end user, and region

– To recognize micro-markets and the drivers, restraints, industry-specific challenges, opportunities, and trends affecting the growth of the market

– To strategically analyze market segments and sub-segments with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

– Projection revenue of the market with respect to four main regional segments, specifically, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

– To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and deliver details of the competitive landscape for key players

– To profile vital players and comprehensively scrutinize their market shares and core competencies in terms of market developments and growth strategies

– To track and examine competitive developments such as partnerships, agreements, collaborations, acquisitions, and service launches in the Accounting Services market

