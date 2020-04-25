Collaborative Robots 2020 Global Market – Key Players, Applications, Outlook, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Collaborative Robots Market 2020

As per Wise Guy Report Collaborative robot market is projected to grow at 50.31 percent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the forecast period. The global collaborative robots (Cobots or Co-robots) market was valued at USD 145.3 Million in 2016 and is expected to grow immensely over the forecast period. The force-limited joint is the unique feature of cobots which has been designed to identify forces due to impact and respond quickly.

The cobots above 10kg payload capacity are estimated to witness significant growth owing to their capability of handling immense tasks with high precision and reliability. Furthermore, assemble and pick & place application segment are projected to grow significantly owing to their high flexibility for performing application-specific tasks with easy programming and changing end grippers. The assembly application growth is attributed to the growing demand in major industries which include electronics, automotive, and furniture & equipment.

Global Collaborative Robots Market Revenue, By Payload Capacity, 2014– 2025 (USD Billion)

Market by Top Collaborative Robots Companies, this report covers

Cisco,

Akros Silicon, Inc.,

Flexcomm Technology,

Microsemi Corporation,

Maxim Integrated.

Other players include

ON Semiconductor,

Shenzhen Quanma Industry Co. Ltd.,

Silicon Laboratories,

STMicroelectronics, VISIX

Collaborative robot market Segment Analysis

The market is projected grow significantly owing to the substantial traction due to reduced total cost of ownership and benefits associated with co-bots from small and medium size enterprises. The significant growth of cobots is encouraged by three key markets which include electronic manufacturers’ service companies and electronics manufacturers, manufacturers seeking optimized agile production methodologies and SME’s.

In the Report the collaborative robots market is segmented based on payload capacity, industry, application and region. The payload capacity segment include upto 5kg, upto 10kg, and above 10kg, whereas the application segment is segregated into assembly, pick & place, handling, packaging, quality testing, machine tending, gluing & welding and others. The industry using the technology includes automotive, food & beverage, furniture & equipment, plastic & polymers, metal & machinery, electronics, and pharmaceutical.

Global and Regional Market Trends and Segmentation

Europe collaborative robots market is projected to acquire the major share of over 40% followed by North America and Asia Pacific. The industry growth is driven by strong government funding for factory automation solutions and collectively or independently developed robot-human collaboration for increasing efficiency and reliability which is further driving the market over the forecast period.

Although, several industries are deploying the cobots at a significant rate, however rapidly changing robotics industry, lack of skilled force and compliance with stringent regulations are few factors are projected to hinder the growth over the forecast period. Europe is accounted for major share in 2016

However, the report suggests that the APAC market will surpass the European market by 2025. This development can be ascribed to the growing demand for cooperative robots in China, Japan, and South Korea, particularly in sectors like electronics, automotive, and metals and machining.

