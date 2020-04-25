Cosmetic Implant Market Emerging Players May Yields New

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Cosmetic Implant’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Aesthetic and Reconstructive Technologies (AART) Inc. (United States),3M Health Care (United States),DENTSPLY International Inc. (United States),Allergan, Inc. (Republic of Ireland),GC Aesthetics (Republic of Ireland),Implantech Associates Inc. (United States),Mentor Worldwide LLC (United States),Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland),Sientra Inc. (United States),Nobel Biocare Holding AG (Switzerland), Zimmer Holdings Inc (United States),Spectrum Designs Medical (United States)

Cosmetic implants correct the deformations caused by accidents or congenital disorders and enhance aesthetic looks to an individual’s body parts by it well defined. Various cosmetic implants surgeries include Plastic Surgery, Face & Neck. Brow Lift, dental implants, Breast Implants and others. American Society of Plastic Surgeons reports that close to 16 million cosmetic surgeries were performed in 2015 with breast augmentation being most common with around 300k surgeries alone. Also, as per the reports by American Academy of Implant Dentistry, over 15 million United States residents are missing their teeth in one jaw or the other, which provide a great opportunity for cosmetic dental implant

Market Segmentation:

by Type (Polymers, Ceramics, Metals, Biological Material), Application (Dental Implants, Breast Implants, Facial Implants, Penile Implants, Buttock Implants, Calf Implants), End User (Hospitals, Cosmetic Clinics, Other)

Highlights of Influencing Trends:

Increase in adoption of cosmetic implants to improve the aesthetic looks

Emergence of minimally invasive reconstruction surgeries

Medical advancement in various breast implants including gummy bear breast implants and form-stable silicone gel breast implants

Rapid Adoption of Ceramic materials over the conventional metal implants

Deployment of Artificial Intelligence for ingredients discovery in cosmetics

Market Growth Drivers:

Rising number of congenital face disorders

Increase in number of congenital face deformities, road accidents and trauma cases

Steadily increasing number of cosmetic dentistry practices

Increasing consciousness about personal appearance and overall health awareness and geriatric population

Restraints:

high cost of treatment

Opportunities:

Increase in the R&D activities to develop efficient techniques

Adoption of biological cosmetic implants

Challenges:

High risk of malfunctions and low reimbursement rates

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

