Dental Cements Market Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

Clinicians and dentists are employing novel technologies developed on nanomaterials. This compels the manufacturers to invest in R&D and develop more advanced technologies to create dental implants of great quality. The urban population is growing aware and conscious of its physical appearance. Dental health is presumed to be a criteria of personal grooming. This growth in consciousness generates opportunities in dental cements market. Frequent cases of implant’s restoration failure poses a threat before the dental cement market. Manufacturers are adopting qualitative approach to attain better patient outcomes. The other challenges that need it be addressed include long wait for approvals and costly developments. These factors make manufacturers hesitant in introducing new products into the market.

Resin-modified glass ionomers are preferred

Latest Fact.MR report predicts that the global dental cements market will attain US$1.2Bn value by the end of 2025. Permanent restoration is trending in the dental ecosystem. It is demanded by the end-users to fulfil unmet aesthetics demand and to make the changes permanently. Permanent cement is used by doctors to make changes because of their property of minimal interference in altering the natural teeth’s functional qualities. Temporary cements have limited scope which compels people towards permanent cement to have permanent fixture of dental disorders.

Resin-modified glass ionomers that are water-insoluble are preferred for developing different dental fixtures like ceramic on lays & inlays, orthodontic bands, metal castings and ceramic veneers. Glass ionomers are increasingly adopted for their cosmetic appeal. It strengthens resins and also significantly control the sensitivity level. Latest Fact.MR report projects the glass ionomers to make significant contribution of sale in global market that can be up to 26%.

The global dental cements market can be geographically into North America, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, Europe and Asia Pacific.

North America has attractive dental reimbursement plans

Dental procedures are generally perceived to be costly. This cost is basically because of the costly developments associated with dental cement. Government of different regions like North America are taking initiatives to encourage public for dental procedures. North American government have introduced easy and favorable reimbursement plans that attract patients towards availing proper dental care that includes dental cement fixtures. Canadian Dental Association released data about Canadian dental insurance. It highlights the fact that the proportion of population availing dental insurance is more than 60%. Governments are launching dental health campaigns and oral health programs to attract customers. Such initiatives are used to expand the patient pool for diagnostic services in dental health ecosystem.

Fact.MR report forecasts the sale of dental cements in hospitals to increase by 28% in the forecast period 2020-2025. Their sale in dental clinics is projected to be around 29%. The adoption rate of dental cements will significantly increase in future. Hospitals have turned out to be the primary health care centers and are expected to maintain their lead in the market. Clinics are eyed as viable options owing to the improved health service time.

