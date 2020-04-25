Enormous growth of Smart Retail Market 2020 and Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth by 2026 | Intel Corporation, IBM , Samsung Electronics, Amazon, Google Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Ingenico S.A., Verifone Systems, NCR Corporation

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. It outlines the market shares for key regions such as the North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America.

Smart Retail Market is expected to register a CAGR of +19 % from 2019 to 2026.

Increasing integration of augmented reality, virtual reality, artificial intelligence, and IoT is one of the key trends to accelerate market growth to improve store operations, facilitate accurate inventory management, and enhance the consumer’s shopping experience. This advanced retail technology allows offline retailers to compete with online retailers, losing market share, attracting more consumers to stores, and increasing customer retention.

Major retailers such as Alibaba, Walmart, and Amazon are increasingly adopting smart retail technology to improve business operations and better serve customers. Physical retailers personalize the shopping experience by collecting customer data and analyzing customer behavior. Retailers utilize mPOS, beacon and NFC technology to inform customers of their names and provide the appropriate information.

Companies Summarized in this Report

Intel Corporation, IBM ,Samsung Electronics, Amazon, Google Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Softbank Robotics Holdings, Ingenico S.A.,Verifone Systems, NCR Corporation.

Market segment by Type

– Hardware

– Software

– Service

Market section by Application

-Departmental Stores

-Cinema Complexes

-Stadiums

-Amusement Parks

-Airports

-Other

Retailers can target customers through a variety of technologies such as Bluetooth and NFC. These technologies can be used for a variety of purposes, such as providing information related to products, pricing and location within a retail store, as well as communicating with the store’s payment system to facilitate the payment process.

You can also map shopping behavior, preferences, and targeted promotions. In addition, a variety of smartphone compatibility technologies, such as beacon technology, help retailers promote their products.

Different qualities are measured while studying this report such as production, revenue, and capacity. The outstanding feature of this report is, it covers trending aspects which are influencing the market shares. The report provides important information about the prominent companies such as financial overview, requirement and recent developments.

Lastly, the research sheds light on potential strengths, weaknesses, risks, and opportunities that can affect the progress of global Smart Retail market.

The study points are:

–To scrutinize and research the global Smart Retail status and future forecast involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

–To give the key Smart Retail manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and current progress.

–To divide the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

–To examine the global and key regions market prospective and advantage, opportunity and challenge, limits and risks.

Details of Table of Content:

Executive summary

Opportunity of the Smart Retail report

Smart Retail Market research procedure

Overview

Global Smart Retail market

Smart Retail Market drivers

Smart Retail Market trends

Smart Retail Market division by product

Geographical segmentation

Smart Retail Market challenges

Impact of drivers and challenges

Five forces model

Key players analysis

Key players profiles