Is Sophisticated Programming a threat to the Fitness Tracker Consumption Market Globally?

Fitness tracker is an effective device that used to record or monitor the fitness related activities such as running, distance covered, sleep duration and heartbeat. Fitness tracker market is expected to mark significant growth over forecasted period owing to increasing consumers spending on smart gadgets enabled with technology, health awareness and wireless connectivity mode. There has been significant rise in number of people buying smart watches with figure stood up to 71 million in United States alone in 2018, the future for fitness tracker looks promising. The major companies are adding more proven technologies systematically and strategically in Asia-Pacific countries as these countries are focused on fastest-growing verticals in the interactive operating systems and high-end activity tracking system.

Market Segmentation:

by Type (Basic, Smart), Application (Specialist Retailers, Factory outlets, Internet sales, Others), Wearing (Handwear, Legwear, Headwear, Others), End Users (Sports, Hospitals and diagnosis center, Others), Sales Channel (Online Sales, Retail Sales), Application (Heart Rate Tracking, Measurement Tracking, Glucose Measurement Tracking, Sports, Running, Cycling Tracking, Others)

Highlights of Influencing Trends:

Rise in research and developments and cost effective product portfolio.

Collaboration and Tie Up Of Leading Players

Market Growth Drivers:

Rise in Demand of Smart Gadgets and Wireless Devices Boost the Market.

Increase Health Awareness among Customer Fuelled up the Market.

Rapid Adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) Ecosystem is Propelled the Market.

Restraints:

High Cost Associated with Devices Hampers the Fitness Tracker Market.

Rapid Change in Technology and Product Advancements Leads to Restrain the Market.

Opportunities:

Rise in fitness enthusiasts and change in lifestyle expected to boost the Market.

Upsurge Demand of Fitness Tracker Due to User Friendly in Nature.

Challenges:

Limitation Due to Data Theft Risk Anticipated to Challenge the Market.

Sophisticated Programming in Fitness Tracker Threat the Global Market.

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

