New Study: Bot Services Market to Witness Huge Growth

Bot Services Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. Bot Services also known as Chat bots are the automated robots, which are used to interact with human beings on variety of platforms. These bots can be used to simulate and examine human behavior with the help of set of questions in case of static chat bots and the customized questionnaires in case of AI enabled or other dynamic bot services. The bot services are primarily used to stimulate conversations, to increase consumer engagements, to promote products and services and many other applications. Top manufacturers are Microsoft (United States),IBM (United States),Facebook (United States),Google (United States),Amazon Web Services (United States),Nuance Communications (United States),Aspect Software (United States),Inbenta Technologies (United States),Creative Virtual (United Kingdom),24/7 Customer (United States),Cognicor Technologies (Spain),Astute Solutions (United States),Next IT Corp. (United States),Kore.ai (United States),Rasa Technologies GmbH (Germany),Pypestream (United States),Avaamo (United States),Pandorabots (United States)

According to AMA Market Analyst, the Global Bot Services market may see a growth rate of 31.57%

Definition:

Bot Services also known as Chat bots are the automated robots, which are used to interact with human beings on variety of platforms. These bots can be used to simulate and examine human behavior with the help of set of questions in case of static chat bots and the customized questionnaires in case of AI enabled or other dynamic bot services. The bot services are primarily used to stimulate conversations, to increase consumer engagements, to promote products and services and many other applications.

The Global Bot Services Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Framework, Platform), Mode of Delivery (Text and Rich Media, Audio, Video), End Use Industry (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Retail and eCommerce, Healthcare, Government, Travel and Hospitality, Others), Deployment Channel (Websites, Contact Center and Customer Service, Social Media, Mobile Applications)

Market Trends:

Introduction to artificially enabled as well as NLP tools

Upsurging User Engagement on Social Networks

Market Challenges:

Lack of Awareness in Underdeveloped Regions

Skilled Workforce is required for Bot Development

Market Drivers:

Robust Increase in Social Media Users

Provides Fast and Accurate Solutions

Market Restraints:

Increasing Dependency on Deployment Platform

Limited Audience

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

