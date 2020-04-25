priceSeries Releases Cannabis20 – the US Cannabis Stocks Algorithmic Advisory Software.

SUNNYVALE, CA – priceSeries today released Cannabis20 an algorithmic trading advisory software for the US Cannabis / Marijuana industry.

“Cannabis industry stocks have been extremely popular amongst the US traders. Our customers had been demanding a solution for the industry and so we created Cannabis20 – which fully tracks the top 20 most popular Cannabis stocks and the Alternative Harvest ETF. Cannabis20 is part of Popular20 Series of products being released for various verticals and international markets.” said Rajesh Srivastava, Founder & CEO of priceSeries.

Cannabis20 is available now for customers for a FREE one-week trial and an extremely affordable subscription price of $10 per month, billed annually.

“Cannabis20 is designed for use by customers with beginner trader skills. Swing traders, Day traders, Short term traders and options traders – all will find Cannabis20 to be extremely handy to use. Cannabis20 is updated every hour and is accessible via a web browser from a computer or a smart-phone.

Cannabis20 analyzes Aurora Cannabis, Aphria, Arena, Cara, Canopy Growth, Corbus, Cronos Group, CannTrust Holdings, GW Pharma, Hexo, Innovative Industrial Properties, Altria Group, New Age Beverages, OrganiGram, Miracle-Gro, Sundial Growers, Constellation Brands, Tilray, Village Farms, Zynerba Pharma and the Alternative Harvest ETF.

About priceSeries

priceSerie, is an algorithmic trade identification company based in Silicon Valley, USA. With the main focus on guiding customers to choose the best possible trade options, priceSeries delivers a range of innovative solutions to help the trader develop trust in a trade. The products utilize a Trade It Yourself or trade-along approach, which helps both new and savvy traders to easily navigate the markets.

priceSeries leverages propriety Machine Learning and artificial intelligence technologies to identify profitable trading opportunities in the market. It gives full control to traders to make smart trading decisions. priceSeries had been recognized by CIOReview Magazine as one among the Top 20 most promising companies for 2018, offering innovative solutions in the Capital Markets landscape.

Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) is one of the most widely used Technical Indicator by traders and, priceSeries has designed an efficient platform for MACD traders to identify and track the best opportunities in S&P500 stocks. MACDVisor for S&P500 is a web-based platform that provides indications of trend changes for S&P500 stocks. The analysis is updated eight times during a trading day and can be easily accessed from desktop and mobile platforms. MACDVisor is one of the most popular priceSeries platforms.

With TradeVisor, the company provides its customers with a web-based trade analysis platform that identifies fast-moving stocks. The product utilizes advanced algorithms for trade identification on over 4000 US stocks and ETFs, based on End of the Day Analysis (EoD). It can be accessed anytime and anywhere using a web browser. Furthermore, with unique statistical indicators such as ReliabilityScore®, Adaptive stop loss, and Top Picks, among others, TradeVisor simplifies a trader’s decision-making process by helping them make quick and accurate decisions.