Top Factors behind Furniture Casters Market to Witness Huge Growth

Definition:

A caster, also known as castor, is a wheeled device normally mounted to a larger object that allows relatively easy rolling movement of the object. Furniture casters are basically housings that contain a wheel & a mounting to install the caster to the furniture (chair, sofas, tables, and others). Furniture casters cover a wide range of styles & series. Furniture casters are also available with a wide range of mounting options such as threaded stem, grip ring stem, grip neck (wood) stem, and top plates. Casters have a wide range of practical applications including office chairs, and material handling equipment, amongst others. Growing disposable income among consumers is likely to increase the demand for the growth of the furniture caster market over the coming years.

Major Key Players in This Report Include,

Colson Group Holdings, LLC (United States),TENTE International GmbH (Germany),Blickle RÃ¤der + Rollen GmbH u. Co. KG (Germany),TAKIGEN MFG CO., LTD (Japan),Payson Casters Inc. (United States),Hamilton Caster & Manufacturing Co. (United States),TELLURE RÃ”TA SPA (Italy),Samsong Caster Co., Ltd. (South Korea),CEBORA S.p.A. (Italy),ER Wagner (United States),Regal Castors Pvt Ltd (India),Uchimura Co., Ltd. (Japan),RWM Casters (United States)

Market Opportunities:

Technological Advancements in Casters

Growing Opportunities from Untapped Markets

Market Drivers:

Growing Demand from Wide Range of Applications

Increasing Disposable Income among People

Market Restraints:

Accessibility of Counterfeit Products

The Furniture Casters segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (SwivelÂ Caster, RigidÂ Caster), Application (Chairs, Sofas, Tables, Others), End use Industry (Logistics and Transportation, Hospital, Automobile, Others), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), Wheel Material (Synthetic Rubber, Nylon, Urethane, Phenol, Steel, Elastomer, Others)

The regional analysis of Furniture Casters Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2019-2025.

