Blockchain Adoption in Healthcare Market Size 2019 –Application, Trends, Growth, Opportunities Worldwide

Key Players: Change Healthcare, IBM, Accenture, TraceLink, SAP, Oracle, MedicalChain, Nebula Genomics, Hashed Health, Doc.ai, etc.

Until recently, Blockchain technology owed its popularity primarily to its role in transforming the digital currency sector, with Bitcoin being the game-changer in this regard. However, the possibilities of the core technology of Blockchain are limitless. It is capable of, and has been causing a significant amount of disruption in industries across the world, especially the healthcare sector, a primary focus area at this point of time. Digital transformations and technological advancements in every business segment of the healthcare sector is a notable trend. The healthcare industry however, comes with its set of challenges  lack of interoperability and limited linkage between healthcare storage systems are major concerns as far as management of medical data is concerned. Blockchain technology is increasingly being touted as the solution for interoperability and security issues that plague traditional healthcare systems. This report includes a comprehensive analysis of the adoption of Blockchain technology in the healthcare industry, and highlights the major trends and opportunities across the ecosystem.

Blockchain Impact and Adoption Trend Analysis

This section of the report throws light on the segments of the healthcare industry from the perspective of Blockchain technology, including its structure and ecosystem, foundational elements, types of Blockchains and their uses, and a detailed analysis of the impact of this technology on the healthcare industry.

The section also provides a detailed analysis of the various use cases and applications of Blockchain in healthcare, its benefits, implementation challenges, and the expected timeline for its adoption in healthcare. Moreover, it highlights the future business models and opportunities that are anticipated to arise from the adoption of Blockchain.

Competitive Analysis

This section includes a list of the top innovators and disruptors that are making their mark in the industry. Some of the top companies that are focused on healthcare services through Blockchain-enabled healthcare solutions – including asset management, contract management, bills and claims management, medical and health records, medication and treatment adherence, clinical trial records, etc. – have been profiled in detail in this section of the report. The section also addresses and provides answers to questions pertaining to product offerings and technologies, key developments, funding activities, and the outlook that will define the future of Blockchain in the healthcare industry.

