Blockchain Investment Market: Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2019

2019 Research Report on Global Blockchain Investment Market is a professional and comprehensive report on the Blockchain Investment industry.

#Download Free PDF Sample Brochure of report Global Blockchain Investment Market 2019 across with 58 Pages and in-depth TOC Analysis @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2526091

After powering the meteoric rise of the cryptocurrencies, blockchain is set to drive disruption across industries globally. There has been a significant growth in the adoption of blockchain in digital enterprises and digital-intensive organizations. By offering disruptive solutions, startups have begun to lead the integration of blockchain in real business applications.

This report focuses on an M&A and investment analysis of blockchain startups to understand blockchain adoption across various industries. The recent trends show that global investors are eager to invest in cryptocurrency, financial services, and supply chain management for monetizing early opportunities such as ease of technology adoption and the increased focus on cryptocurrency. As we wanted to keep the focus of this study on the key industry verticals including Healthcare, Automotive, Agri-Food and Industry 4.0, the startups shortlisted from the various step were retained to better assess the impact of investments on these verticals with a significant impact on the block chain value chain while also involve major industry stakeholders. Horizontal blockchain applications such as supply chain, cryptocurrency, etc. have not been focused in the current study.

Get Flat 20% Discount on this Latest Research Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=2526091

M&A Trend Analysis

This section of the report identifies the overall M&A activities across of blockchain startups globally and includes a summary of M&A deals by blockchain startups based on the industry. Furthermore, the report identifies the top industries based on the number of M&A deals, and the top investors operating across the spectrum.

The section also provides a geographical overview of the M&A deals in the blockchain space. Additionally, it provides an overview of the M&A deals globally and also the purpose of these deals – service and product expansion, technology expansion, strategic investment, technology and IP expansion, and geographical expansion in existing or new regions.

Investment Trend Analysis

We note the investment deals of blockchain startups in the aforementioned areas. The report provides a summary of investments based on maximum funding in the industry, which includes the most favourable route of funding (ICO or non-ICO), prominent geographies and top applications and startups.

The report also provides a number of investment deals and the size of deals from 2014 to 2019. We further categorize the funding details based on the nature of funding – ICO and non-ICO.

Download Free Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2526091

In the end, the Global Blockchain Investment Market report’s conclusion part notes the estimation of the industry veterans.

Connect Us for more information at [email protected] or Call Us + 1 888 391 5441.

About Us: ReportsnReports.com is your single source for all market research needs. Our database includes 500,000+ market research reports from over 95 leading global publishers & in-depth market research studies of over 5000 micro markets.