Carbon and Graphite Market Size 2020: Opportunities and Forecasts 2025

"Carbon and Graphite Market" report presents the worldwide market size ( Value, Production and Consumption ), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and 5 Forces forecast 2020 to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

Key Target Audience of Carbon and Graphite Market: Manufacturers of Carbon and Graphite, Raw Material Suppliers, Market Research and Consulting Firms, Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers, Organizations, forums and alliances related to Carbon and Graphite.

Scope of Carbon and Graphite Market: Graphite archaically referred to as plumbago, is a crystalline allotrope of carbon, a semimetal, a native element mineral, and a form of coal. Graphite is the most stable form of carbon under standard conditions. Therefore, it is used in thermochemistry as the standard state for defining the heat of formation of carbon compounds.

Global graphite market is expected to be dominated by synthetic graphite in terms of value. Synthetic graphite is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period with a value share of 90%. Synthetic graphite is costlier than natural graphite owing to complex production process. Demand for natural graphite is also growing as it is finding increasing application in batteries and other segments. Natural graphite is anticipated to register a volume share of 41% by the end of 2027.

Global Carbon and Graphite market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Carbon and Graphite.

On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.

⟴ Natural Graphite

⟴ Synthetic Graphite

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.

⟴ Carbon & Graphite Electrodes

⟴ Other Carbon & Graphite Products

