Construction Chemicals Market Mixes Concrete Growth with New Products

The construction chemicals market is a fragmented landscape with several small and large players. The market continues to attract millions in opportunities as demand for infrastructure continues to lag behind lifestyle standards, and countries like India, and China announce major reforms to infrastructure. The Indian finance minister announced a surge of $5 trillion in 2019-2024 towards improvements, which is expected to be a major boost for the market. Similarly, China has also announced similar announcements in its signature project, the Belt and Road initiatives. The resulting investments will attract more roads, bridges, ports, and similar infrastructure to promote trade, and commerce in general.

Construction chemicals are essential for robust mixing of materials, and durable buildings. Increasingly, product advancements in the market are also making way higher energy efficiency and additional protection from environmental hazards. Moreover, the demand for environmental friendly products also continues to surge, especially for residential complexes. Moreover, concrete admixtures, including water, and cement promises more growth during 2018-2026, as lower usage of cement promises higher cost-savings for the end-construction sector.

Concrete Admixtures Promises to Surge Ahead of Others as Largest Application

The upcoming construction chemicals market report will feature various end-applications including waterproofing, admixtures, repair, sealants, adhesives, and flooring. Among these the concrete admixtures market remains the most promising for end-players as the admixes like Sulfonatted Melamine Formaldyhyde, and Sulfonated Naphathalene continue to surge in demand, thanks to their easily soluble nature, and cost-effectiveness.

Moreover, the rising demand in the market continues to come from the ligno-based admixtures. The conventional PCE-based admixtures are generally a few times more expensive than the new variety, which continues to drive demand for the new segment. The rising demand for construction infrastructure, increased importance of construction chemicals, and new cost-effective variety will drive strong growth for the concrete admixtures market.

Residential Segment Remains a Promising Prospect in Key Region of North America

Residential segment has remained a key driver in the construction chemicals market. However, recent economic slowdown, and lowering demand for housing in recent years caused major concerns in regions like North America in recent years. However, the demand continues to pick up in the region, as trends like mobile homes pick up pace, and economy recovers to a strong position. This is expected to provide a major impetus to the residential segment, which is expected to reverse its recent trend, and register promising growth during 2018-2028.

Moreover, the growth in industrial, and commercial segment remains promising as lagging infrastructure developments in developed and developed countries alike remains a promising growth prospect for players in the construction chemicals market. The US is expected to undertake major infrastructure initiatives in the near future, as repair and maintenance of several dams remains at a dire stage. This necessity is likely to make repair, and maintenance a promising prospect.