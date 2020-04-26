Latest Trending Report on Education and Learning Analytics Market Growing Technology Trends and Business Opportunities by 2024 | IBM, TIBCO, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP AND Others.

According to Market Study Report, Education and Learning Analytics Market 2019 provides a comprehensive analysis of the Education and Learning Analytics Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Education and Learning Analytics Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Education and Learning Analytics Market size to grow from US$ 3.1 Billion in 2019 to US$ 8.2 Billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.5% during the forecast period. This report spread across 190 Pages, Profiling 20 Companies and Supported with 105 Tables and 42 figures is now available in this research.

Top Companies Profiled in the Education and Learning Analytics Market:

IBM (US)

TIBCO (US)

Microsoft (US)

Oracle (US)

SAP (Germany)

SAS Institute (US)

Tableau Software (US)

MicroStrategy (US)

Alteryx (US)

Qlik (US)

SABA Software (US)

Blackboard (US)

Schoology (US)

Latitude CG (US)

Watershed Systems (US)

Yellowfin (‎Australia)

Bright Bytes (US)

Certica Solutions (US)

Civitas Learning (US)

InetSoft (US)

Zogo Technologies LLC (US)

Ellucian (US)

Hobsons (US)

D2L (Canada)

“The curriculum development and intervention management segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

Education and learning analytics enable educators and instructors to apply analytical outcomes for formulating the curriculum and teaching strategies to support a student according to his/her requirements, effectively. Analytical tools enable the visualization of the current student performance and their correlation with various factors affecting a student’s performance, thus providing educators with insights to better shape their teaching styles and study materials.

“Academic end users to be the largest adopter of education and learning analytics solutions in 2019”

Academic end users refer to educators, tutors, and academic institutions that have data and analytics requirements across areas, including student acquisition and retention, curriculum development and intervention management, performance assessment, and budgeting and finance management. The academic end user segment is bifurcated into K-12 and higher education, with higher education emerging as a larger adopter of education and learning analytics solutions.

“Education and learning analytics market in APAC to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

The high growth of the market in Asia Pacific (APAC)can be attributed to globalization, rapid economic developments, favorable government policies, and increasing digitalization in the region with the increasing interest of businesses toward technologies, such as Business Intelligence (BI), big data, and Internet of Things (IoT).

Competitive Landscape of Education and Learning Analytics Market:

1 Overview

2 Microquandrant Overview

2.1 Visionary Leaders

2.1.1 Definition

2.1.2 List of Vendors

2.2 Innovators

2.2.1 Definition

2.2.2 List of Vendors

2.3 Emerging Companies

2.3.1 Definition

2.3.2 List of Vendors

2.4 Dynamic Differnetators

2.4.1 Definition

2.4.2 List of Vendors

3 Competitive Situation and Trends

3.1 New Product Launches

3.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Alliances

3.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

3.4 Expansions

Reason to access this report:

The report would help the market leaders/new entrants with the information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall education and learning analytics market and its sub segments. This report would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.