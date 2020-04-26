Plastic Bags & Sacks Market Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2018 to 2026

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the plastic bags & sacks market in its published report, titled “Global Plastic Bags & Sacks Market: Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2018–2026”. In terms of revenue, the global plastic bags & sacks market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, about which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in this report.

Plastic bags & sacks are containers made of thin, flexible, plastic film. The plastic bags & sacks can be made up from biodegradable or non-biodegradable materials. The plastic bags & sacks are commonly used in the retail stores or supermarkets for packaging of products. The plastic bags & sacks find its application in retail & consumer, institutional services and other industrial applications. The plastic bags & sacks are also used as garbage bags or trash bags.

In the global plastic bags & sacks market, retail and consumer application segment of plastic bags & sacks is estimated to be highly attractive in terms of CAGR, market share and incremental opportunity. Europe and Asia Pacific plastic bags & sacks geographic markets together are estimated to account for more than half of market share throughout the forecast period. In the global plastic bags & sacks market by product type, rubble segment is expected to grow at a higher pace as compared to other segments during the forecast period.

In the present market scenario, the end-use plastic bags & sacks is not limited to the packaging of goods, but also for promoting the brand. Most of the leading supermarkets use plastic bags & sacks for promoting their brand. The use of plastic bags & sacks has increased among the retailers due high printability of plastic bags & sacks for providing detailed information about the product.

Key players operating in the global plastic bags & sacks market Berry Plastics Inc, Novolex Holdings, Inc. Mondi Group, Ampac Holdings, LLC, International Plastics Inc., BioBag International AS, PLAST-UP, Polykar Industries Inc, SPhere Group (Europe), Inteplast Group, Bischof & Klein GmbH & Co. KG, Hanoi Plastic Bag JSC, Symphony Polymers Pvt Ltd, Extrapack Ltd., Allstate Plastics LLC, BioBag Americas, Inc., MIRPACK, TM, Alpha Poly, Schur Flexibles Group, Starlinger & Co Gesellschaft M.B.H, Da Nang Plastic Joint Stock Company, Arihant Packaging, and Goglio Group.