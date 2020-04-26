Salicylic Acid (CAS 69-72-7) Market Structure and Overview of Key Industry Forces Propelling Industry

Salicylic acid is a lipophilic monohydroxybenzoic acid and a beta hydroxy acid with the formula C7H6O3. Salicylic acid is used primarily as an intermediate in the production of agrochemical products, dyes, and colorants, as well as in the rubber industry and in the manufacture of phenolic resins. Salicylic acid is also a significant compound in industrial sectors including pharmaceuticals, personal care and cosmetics. The analysts forecast the global salicylic acid market to exhibit a CAGR of 4.54% during the period 2019-2024. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global salicylic acid for 2019-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers the salicylic acid sales volume and revenue.

Geographically, the global salicylic acid market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America. This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2024.

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

– Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

On the basis of product, the global salicylic acid market is segmented into:

– Technical Grade Salicylic Acid

– Pharmaceutical Grade Salicylic Acid

– Sublimed Salicylic Acid

Based on application, the salicylic acid market is segmented into:

– Pharmaceuticals

– Personal Care & Cosmetics

– Agrochemicals

– Dyes

– Rubber Chemicals

The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. Some of the leading players in the global salicylic acid market are:

– Alta Laboratories Ltd.

– Hebei Jingye Group Co., Ltd.

– JQC (Huayin) Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

– LCP Leuna Carboxylation Plant GmbH

– Rishabh Metals and Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

– SEQENS SAS (Novacap, Inc.)

– Shandong Longxin Chemical Group Co., Ltd.

– Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

– Siddharth Carbochem Products Ltd.

– Zhenjiang Gaopeng Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

– Zhenjiang Maoyuan Chemical Co., Ltd.

– Jiangsu Puyuan Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

– request free sample to get a complete list of companies

Objective of the study:

– To analyze and forecast the market size of global salicylic acid market.

– To classify and forecast global salicylic acid market based on region, product, and application.

– To identify drivers and challenges for global salicylic acid market.

– To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global salicylic acid market.

– To conduct pricing analysis for global salicylic acid market.

– To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global salicylic acid market.

The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities. Key target audience are:

– Manufacturers of salicylic acid

– Raw material suppliers

– Market research and consulting firms

– Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

– Organizations, forums and alliances related to salicylic acid

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary sources. Primary research included interviews with salicylic acid suppliers and industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports, and proprietary databases.

